Foster Father Indicted on Upgraded Murder Charge for Allegedly Beating 4-Year-Old to Death

By Alberto Luperon
A grand jury indicted a man for allegedly killing his 4-year-old foster son, online records show. Alexander Charles Pino, 30, already faced a count of aggravated child abuse, but the indictment on Thursday in Duval County, Florida upgraded his second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder for young James Reese Jr.’s death on April 21 from what investigators described as blunt force trauma.

