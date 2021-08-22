Cancel
Movies

Movies That Could Use a Reboot: The Net

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many people still remember this movie? Back in 1995, Sandra Bullock played the part of Angela Bennett, a systems analyst that worked entirely from home, something that wasn’t quite as possible as it is today, and was one of the best at what she did. Upon being asked to look at something that appears a bit suspicious Angela concurs that it’s worth meeting up over, but the man she was supposed to meet with died in a plane crash en-route. Having planned a vacation for the first time in a long time, Angela flies to Cancun, unaware of the accident. Essentially the whole movie boils down to a plot by cyber terrorists that are working for a man who offers his program known as Gatekeeper to those in need, albeit with a trick that allows his company a backdoor into the ‘protected’ system that allows unlimited access anytime they want it. In other words, this company is running a scam as they promise protection and in doing so are able to access their clients’ information any time they want. If people thought this was terrifying back in the 90s it’s likely even worse now.

