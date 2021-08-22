Cancel
Motorcycle Accident Injures Two from Detroit lakes

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENT (KDLM) -Two people were injured after crashing their motorcycle near Dent, Saturday. Jason Behlmer and his rider, Tracy Dallmann both from Detroit Lakes went off the roadway Saturday shortly before 6.p.m. The two riders were traveling northbound on County Highway 35 near Downy Drive when they came to a stop in the north ditch.

