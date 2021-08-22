Motorcycle Accident Injures Two from Detroit lakes

Two unidentified females were injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17, shortly before 4 p.m., at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 11th Street North in the city of Humboldt. The Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and Humboldt County Memorial Hospital (HCMH) Ambulance Service were summoned to the scene. Both females were transported by ground ambulance to HCMH for treatment. Details of the accident have not been released. The females were traveling in a GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle. An unidentified male subject was in a gray Ford F-150 pickup. The male driver was not injured. The impact of the collision forced the SUV off the roadway, taking out a city street sign and striking a wood and plastic swing set and slide about 15 feet into the yard, north of the intersection. The Ford truck was disabled but remained on 11th Street North. Check this space for updates on this story as it becomes available.