Distressing details of a series of 911 calls that could have saved a Houston family from carbon monoxide poisoning have been revealed.Michael Negussie called emergency services on the evening of 15 February, concerned about his cousin’s family during a freezing winter storm. Their power was out and he had heard that they were running their car to charge their phones.Unable to contact them, Mr Negussie asked emergency crews to check on the couple and their two children, as he was concerned they had fainted from carbon monoxide poisoning.According to the recording of one of the calls, a fire captain told...