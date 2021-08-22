Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Joseph Ossai suffered a season-ending knee injury and will undergo surgery to repair it. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Ossai, a third-round pick, is unfortunate for Cincinnati as he was a breakout star during training camp and in the team's first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ossai began his preseason debut by sacking Tom Brady. He was a solid presence for the Bengals, who had high hopes for him in 2021.

The 21-year-old spent his entire college career at Texas, where he recorded 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 165 tackles and 30 tackles for a loss in 29 games.

As for Spence, he has been in the NFL for four seasons, playing three of those with the Buccaneers before spending the 2019 campaign with the Washington Football Team. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 but missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

The 27-year-old re-signed with the Saints this summer but was cut after appearing in their first preseason game.

In 41 career games, Spence has 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass breakups, 37 tackles, three tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.