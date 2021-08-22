Press Release: Mets one-hit Bisons, clinch series with 3-0 win on Saturday night

Syndergaard threw one inning in his first rehab appearance with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Syndergaard began rehab assignment Thursday after ramping up with a few live batting practice sessions earlier in the month. He managed to throw 16 pitches, 12 of which went for strikes. Syndergaard also allowed a leadoff home run, but overall the appearance seemed to be a success. He'll likely make at least a few more outings during the rehab stint before being activated, and it still appears as though the Mets plan to bring him back as a a reliever for the closing stretch of 2021.