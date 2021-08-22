Cancel
Press Release: Mets one-hit Bisons, clinch series with 3-0 win on Saturday night

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse NY – Behind a phenomenal outing from its pitching staff, the Syracuse Mets in their black jerseys shutout the Buffalo Bisons, winning 3-0 on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium while holding the Bisons to just one hit. Syracuse starting pitcher Adam Oller followed a terrific Triple-A debut last week in Worcester with another scoreless outing on Saturday. The 26-year-old went five innings, not allowing a run and giving up just one hit while walking four and striking out five. Dating back to his last two starts with Double-A Binghamton, Oller has delivered 24 and 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

