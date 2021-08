Now that the Olympic games are over, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces a resentful public, half of whom said they didn’t think the games should have taken place at all. After a post-Olympics plunge, his approval ratings are now as bad as President Jimmy Carter’s during the energy crisis of 1979 and President George W. Bush’s during the financial crisis of 2008. The World's Patrick Winn reports that Suga is dragging down his party and, with elections coming soon, the leader may be replaced by a different politician.