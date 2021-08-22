KCPD investigating 2 Sunday morning critical injury crashes

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating two different crashes that critically injured people involved Sunday morning.

The first happened just after 1 a.m. on northbound U.S. 71 near Bannister Road.

Investigators determined a red Ford F250 and silver Chevy Impala were both headed north when they became involved with each other and the guard rail.

The Ford spun and blocked both northbound lanes and the Chevy went off the road and ended up across the entrance ramp from Bannister Road to the highway.

The driver of the Ford was found in the middle median and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The Chevy driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 40 Highway at Brentwood Street.

Investigators said a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with two riders was traveling east on the highway when a silver Ford Taurus pulled out of a gas station and into the motorcycle's path.

The motorcycle collided with the Ford and the two occupants were ejected.

Neither were wearing helmets and a female rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A male rider was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured and is being investigated for impairment.