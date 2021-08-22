Lake Oswego (Oregon) vs Sioux Falls (South Dakota) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score updates, time, TV channel, how to watch online (8/22/21)
Representing the Northwest Region, Lake Oswego Little League out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, will take on the Midwest team represented by Sioux Falls, South Dakota in Game 16 of the Little League Baseball World Series with the first pitch coming at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 22 with a live broadcast on ABC.www.oregonlive.com
