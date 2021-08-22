Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Lake Oswego (Oregon) vs Sioux Falls (South Dakota) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score updates, time, TV channel, how to watch online (8/22/21)

Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Representing the Northwest Region, Lake Oswego Little League out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, will take on the Midwest team represented by Sioux Falls, South Dakota in Game 16 of the Little League Baseball World Series with the first pitch coming at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 22 with a live broadcast on ABC.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
South Dakota State
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Sling Tv#Lake Oswego Little League#Abc Watch#At T#Watch Espn#Lake Oswego Little League#Oregonian Oregonlive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy