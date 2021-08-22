More Good Than Bad for Pasture and Rangeland Conditions

Editor's Note: This article was updated Aug. 25 at 8:45 a.m., from when it was originally posted Aug. 25 as a blog. Three systems have already moved through the Western Corn Belt. One occurred Aug. 19 into Aug. 20, the other Aug. 21 into Aug. 22. And a third system traversed much of the Corn Belt Aug. 24. All three have had overall positive impacts for the Western Corn Belt's drought. There have been some holes over the west in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and southern Iowa. But good rainfall over an inch has helped the final fill stages of corn and soybeans stave off any more losses elsewhere.