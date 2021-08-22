More Good Than Bad for Pasture and Rangeland Conditions
Across parts of the Southeast and Northeast, cattle producers have seen record amounts of rainfall, even extending into the normally dry month of August. USDA NASS' most recent Crop Progress report on pasture and rangeland condition classified 22% of the nation's areas as "very poor," 21% as "poor," 27% as "fair," 22% as "good" and 8% as excellent. This is a weighted average based on pasture acreage and/or livestock inventories.www.dtnpf.com
