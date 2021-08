One of the several decisions manager Brian Snitker had to make after Ronald Acuña Jr went down with a torn ACL was who was going to lead-off for his lineup. Acuña represented arguably the best lead-off hitter in the game with an elite combination of power, patience, and speed and honestly was the easiest decision Snitker had to make on a daily basis. Bat Acuña first and figure out the rest from there.