If there is one actor right now that seems to be winning over hearts everywhere – it’s Dwayne JohnsonDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson became a fan favorite in the Disney realm when he voiced the spirited demi-god Maui in Disney’s Moana movie. His personality shined through the character! But, well before Johnson was a demi-god, he was already well-known as a professional wrestler called “The Rock”, which he has since retired from but keeps around the name. And now, ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors! Dwayne Johnson recently worked with Disney for the Disney+ series, “Behind The Attraction” which we quickly binge-watched. His most recent acting gig with Disney was the extremely popular Jungle Cruise film in which Johnson played skipper Frank Wolff. Given all his success, it’s no surprise, that when Johnson decided to pull up next to a Hollywood tour bus, fans went wild!