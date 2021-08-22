Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Boys, 6 and 8, drive to safety after dad is fatally shot behind the wheel

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Two young boys in Texas took the wheel after their father was fatally shot while driving Friday around 11 p.m.

The unidentified brothers, ages 6 and 8, were forced to take control of their dad’s Toyota Sequoia on Interstate 10 when a bullet from an unknown shooter killed the 29-year-old driver, according to CNN. The boys managed to get the SUV off the freeway and into a Houston, Texas, strip mall parking lot, where one of the kids ran for help while the other stayed with the victim.

It’s so far unknown to authorities what led to the fatal shooting.

“We don’t know if it was targeting or road rage,” Houston Police Department (HPD) Public Information Officer John Cannon told CNN.

Police are interested in information about a “white passenger vehicle” that may have been involved in the killing. The victim was ruled dead at the scene. His sons were not injured.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Boys#Cnn#Houston Police Department#Hpd Rrb#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYPD video shows shooting of pipe-wielding man on Staten Island

Body camera video released Friday by the NYPD shows cops shooting and wounding a Staten Island man who came at them with a metal pipe. Cops responded to a two-story building on Malden Place near Falcon Ave. in Oakwood after a woman called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. on July 23 to report a man was banging on things and screaming. “There’s a guy, I don’t know if he’s drugged out or what, he’s ...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Daily News

Family of man who died in Phoenix police custody sues city, cops

The family of a man who died in the custody of Phoenix police last year is suing several of the department’s officers as well as the city itself. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ramon Timothy Lopez’s parents and minor children, on Aug. 2, two days before the one-year anniversary of his death, the Arizona Republic reported Thursday. Lopez was 28 when he died on Aug. 4, 2020, after being held ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy