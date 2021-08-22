Boys, 6 and 8, drive to safety after dad is fatally shot behind the wheel

Two young boys in Texas took the wheel after their father was fatally shot while driving Friday around 11 p.m.

The unidentified brothers, ages 6 and 8, were forced to take control of their dad’s Toyota Sequoia on Interstate 10 when a bullet from an unknown shooter killed the 29-year-old driver, according to CNN. The boys managed to get the SUV off the freeway and into a Houston, Texas, strip mall parking lot, where one of the kids ran for help while the other stayed with the victim.

It’s so far unknown to authorities what led to the fatal shooting.

“We don’t know if it was targeting or road rage,” Houston Police Department (HPD) Public Information Officer John Cannon told CNN.

Police are interested in information about a “white passenger vehicle” that may have been involved in the killing. The victim was ruled dead at the scene. His sons were not injured.