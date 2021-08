In Early July, HEXUS reviewed the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, which is based around AMD's latest and greatest mobile CPU and GPU, working in combination. It was interesting to see the first mobile RDNA2 GPU we have had in our labs and compare it vs similarly specced laptops using various AMD/Intel CPUs and Nvidia Ampere GPUs. In our tests, you can see what the combination of an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M can achieve. Now a Chinese tech site has done a similar benchmarking comparison, concentrating quite narrowly on AMD's Radeon RX 6700M vs a similar system packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU.