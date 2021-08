A person can pass at any time, as has been proven many, many times in the course of humanity. It’s tragic no matter when it happens, but there are times when it’s more of a blessing for the individual and times when one has to wonder why and how such a thing could have happened. At the moment, all anyone knows about Trevor Moore’s death is that it was due to an accident that hasn’t been fully explained yet. There are bound to be a lot of people that will wonder who Trevor Moore was since despite starting up the Whitest Kids U’ Know group, and being a part of the comedy scene for a good part of his life, Trevor wasn’t always someone who stood out in the most obvious of ways. But he was still a big name in the business for those that followed his career and knew enough about him. Some might say if you didn’t know anything about him that you might be living under a rock, but as it is with any individual that finds themselves in the public eye, there’s simply too much to look at most times to be up on absolutely everything.