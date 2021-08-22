Cancel
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai facing knee surgery

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai will have knee surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus, NFL Network reported Sunday.

The injury is feared to be season-ending, per the report. The Bengals signed veteran edge rusher Noah Spence on Sunday to fill the void.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Ossai, 21, injured his knee.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule and 2021 season predictions

The third-round draft pick from the University of Texas left the Aug. 14 preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a reported wrist injury after sacking Tom Brady, registering five quarterback pressures and collecting three tackles.

Spence, 27, last played for Washington in 2019, appearing in seven games.

The 2016 second-rounder has 7.5 sacks, 37 tackles and four forced fumbles in 41 games (six starts) with the Buccaneers and Washington.

–Field Level Media

