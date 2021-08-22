Cancel
Aurora, CO

Aurora Police Searching For 4 People Accused Of Trying To Lure Young Girls

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say an armed group of people tried to lure two young girls into their vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the area near Chambers Road and Colfax Avenue at around 4:15 p.m.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Police say three Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman were inside a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUV and offered the girls money to get inside the vehicle. That’s when, police say, another adult approached the vehicle and someone inside pointed a gun at them.

The vehicle drove south on Chambers Rd.

Police say if you see the vehicle, do not approach it, but instead call 911.

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

