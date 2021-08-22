Cancel
How Arsenal Adjustments Have Revitalized Luis Garcia and TJ McFarland

By Blake Newberry
Viva El Birdos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince being acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals in July, Luis Garcia and TJ McFarland have stabilized the bullpen and become two of Mike Shildt’s preferred relief options. This is an unlikely scenario for the duo who was cast aside by the Yankees and the Nationals, respectively. The success of each pitcher is tied to their individual arsenal adjustments they made this season, which has seen each of them pitch in a way that they had not pitched previously.

