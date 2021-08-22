How Arsenal Adjustments Have Revitalized Luis Garcia and TJ McFarland

It’s a random Saturday in August. What better time to look at some completely random statistics and make a big deal out of them!. That’s what this very random series of articles is about – stats that matter! Here’s how it works: I look up the stat sheets of players I am interested in. Usually, that means Baseball Savant or Fangraphs. I then dig into the minutia of their pages to see if any statistics stand out to me as particularly interesting, engaging, random, or potentially significant. I write about them. You read them. We have a happy Saturday.