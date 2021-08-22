Cancel
Sunrise Beach, MO

Art for the Seasons

lakenewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Club at Porto Cima will be opening its doors to artists and patrons of the arts. Artists are encouraged to display their work for sale at the Art for the Seasons show. On Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, The Yacht Club at Porto Cima will host the fourth annual Art for the Seasons – A Fine Art Extravaganza, sponsored by the Lake Arts Council. Visitors will have the chance to meet local and nationally known artists, view their original artwork, and purchase the pieces that personally inspire them. However, this is not a treat only for the eyes. There will also be live music and, for the taste buds, the culinary art of Porto Cima will be available. Cash bar.

