Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

How Rob Valentino turned Atlanta United's failing season around

By Chris Smith
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United's turnaround under Rob Valentino has been quite remarkable. By the end of Gabriel Heinze's short tenure, the Five Stripes were tenth in the Eastern Conference with just two wins from 13 MLS games. More worryingly, the team looked devoid of fresh ideas or the confidence to try them.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Alan Franco
Person
Gabriel Heinze
Person
Ezequiel Barco
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Marcelino Moreno
Person
Rob Valentino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc United#Atlanta United#Aston Villa#Leeds United#The Eastern Conference#Argentine#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI vs. Toronto FC

On Wednesday, Rob Valentino’s interim head coaching spell with Atlanta United comes to an end, and it’s likely that it won’t be his last-ever time in charge of an MLS team. Valentino’s to be applauded for maintaining a sense of positivity and hard work within the ranks even during the transition between Gabriel Heinze and Gonzalo Pineda. Fortunately, he’s not going far, as he’ll be on Pineda’s staff alongside incoming assistant Diego de la Torre.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Araujo status still unknown for LAFC

The status of Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo remains to be determined for Sunday’s MLS game against LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team and player are waiting on his visa. Araujo was introduced as the team’s newest Designated Player on Tuesday. He was purchased from Lille, which he helped to win Ligue 1 title last season, for a reported $9.5 million.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United vs. LAFC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Following their first win in nearly three months, Atlanta United comes home for a Sunday afternoon meeting with Los Angeles FC. A 3-2 thriller last weekend in Columbus finally broke the dry spell for the Five Stripes thanks to an Ezequiel Barco brace and another fine performance from Marcelino Moreno.
MLSESPN

Atlanta United blanks LAFC on Josef Martinez's goal

Josef Martinez scored his fifth goal of the season and third in as many games to lift Atlanta United FC to a 1-0 victory over visiting LAFC on Sunday afternoon. Martinez's goal sealed the first back-to-back wins since the first two games of the 2020 campaign for Atlanta (4-6-9, 21 points), which climbed one spot to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with the victory.
MLSatlutd.com

Barco’s August Run Gives Atlanta United Key Production

Interim head coach Rob Valentino’s assessment of Ezequiel Barco after Wednesday’s victory over Toronto FC is a testament to Barco’s industrious effort. Since the midfielder returned to the club from representing Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he’s had a remarkably productive month that’s led Atlanta United to three straight wins and, as of Thursday, three straight honors for Barco on the MLS Team of the Week.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Araujo impressed in MLS debut

Luiz Araujo impressed his new Atlanta United teammates in his debut during Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Araujo, who started as a right forward in a 3-4-3 formation, neither scored nor created a chance during his 66 minutes, 44 seconds but he showed a fantastic first touch and ability to beat multiple opponents with his dribbling. The Brazilian finished with two shots, one on goal, two tackles and a 93.3 pass completion percentage.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Thank you, Rob Valentino

Usually in my post match column I go over the events of the match from the day before and give my thoughts on the most important parts. Atlanta’s 2-1 win over D.C. — to extend their winning streak to four — was exciting and fun to watch, but I’m not going to talk about the match. Instead, I’m going to talk about something much more important to the club.
MLSSports Illustrated

How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlanta United FC and D.C. United meet Saturday for the first time this season. and only three points separate the teams in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. D.C. United currently sits in sixth at 27 points and Atlanta United is ninth, two spots outside of the playoffs, at 24 points.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Player ratings from Atlanta United’s dramatic 2-1 win over DC United

GK Brad Guzan 7 - Guzan admitted his mistake on DC United’s goal, but let’s be honest: the strike to score the goal was incredible, and it’s not like Guzan was picking daisies while it happened. When this kind of stuff happens to an outfield player defending a set piece, we easily glance over it. And it’s also easier to look past it when he played as well as he did at all other times during the game — from reaction saves to claiming passes into the box, it was a very good performance from Guzan despite the error.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa out with with possible long-term injury

Atlanta United again will be thin on players in the central midfield when it hosts Nashville in an MLS game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday that Santiago Sosa will not be available with what may be a long-term injury. Pineda said the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return. The team hopes to have an update on Sosa’s status next week. He was subbed out in the 59th minute of the game against Toronto on Aug. 18.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC: Match Preview

Coaching changes are usually made with the goal of an immediate change of results in mind. But as Gonzalo Pineda prepares to take the reigns from Rob Valentino, the hope will be that Atlanta United’s current form carries on under the Five Stripes’ third manager of the season. Atlanta has won four straight under Valentino, shooting up the Eastern Conference standings from Wooden Spoon contender to five points out of third place. Pineda doesn’t have an easy task in front of him of matching his predecessor's accomplishments. With continued injury woes and international absences looming, September has the makings of a rough month. But for now, the focus is on starting Pineda’s tenure off on the right foot with a home win. The Five Stripes host Nashville SC Saturday and could finish August above the red line for the first time in months before a two-week break.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Four Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

Before I get started on this recap piece that’s set to become a weekly occurrence here at DSS, I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself. My name is Tyler Pilgrim, and you may have read a couple of my other articles I’ve written in the past week, especially the one where I’m desperately trying to get Marcelino “Mando” Moreno to be a thing (“This is the way” Mandalorian chant at the Benz, please). Anyway, I came to be here because of a passion for writing, Atlanta United, and soccer as a whole. I love this club and what it’s meant to the city, state, and region of the country in which I grew up, and I’ve been a supporter since the rumor mill started turning about an Atlanta MLS team. No, I don’t get to attend every game, as much as I would love to, but I’ll move mountains to make sure I’m in a position to watch or listen to each match. We have something special here in the ATL and the players and supporters recognize that, and this is my way of becoming more involved in the culture that is Atlanta United.

Comments / 0

Community Policy