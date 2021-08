I’ll be up front with you right away here and tell you that if you’re looking for a super highly detailed review from someone with actual landscaping experience, this is not that review. I currently don’t even have a lawn to maintain as I live in an area that takes care of that through an HOA. However, when I was young I did mow my fair share of lawns from reel lawn mowers to motorized. I have never used any of the behemoths featured in this game, but I did do a bit of research to see if my complaints stemmed from my lack of experience or if Lawn Mowing Simulator was a bit light on the simulating.