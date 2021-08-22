Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, MI

O'Malley: Thanks utility workers during a busy summer season

By Letter to the Editor
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Rough weather hasn’t strictly been a winter event in our area of the state this year. Waves of severe thunderstorms and flooding have done a number on numerous places in Michigan during the summer months and those storms have impacted northern Michigan too. Just recently, storms with winds as high as 70 miles per hour roared through knocking down trees, limbs and power lines. Thousands were without power in Mason County, and both sporadic and widespread outages were reported up and down the Lake Michigan coastline.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Mason County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Power Lines#Tigers#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy