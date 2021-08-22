O'Malley: Thanks utility workers during a busy summer season
Rough weather hasn’t strictly been a winter event in our area of the state this year. Waves of severe thunderstorms and flooding have done a number on numerous places in Michigan during the summer months and those storms have impacted northern Michigan too. Just recently, storms with winds as high as 70 miles per hour roared through knocking down trees, limbs and power lines. Thousands were without power in Mason County, and both sporadic and widespread outages were reported up and down the Lake Michigan coastline.www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0