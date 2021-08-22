Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic looking to replace talented senior class

By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC – The most prolific class to come through Atlantic volleyball in the past decade has graduated. Among the graduation losses were second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference player Alyssa Derby and honorable-mention selection Haley Rasmussen. They were part of a strong, athletic class that were instrumental in the first conference win in eight years and the best league record (4-6) since 2011.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Blake
Person
Abby Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll Kuemper Catholic#Red Oak#Council Bluffs St Albert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy