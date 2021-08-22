FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic looking to replace talented senior class
ATLANTIC – The most prolific class to come through Atlantic volleyball in the past decade has graduated. Among the graduation losses were second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference player Alyssa Derby and honorable-mention selection Haley Rasmussen. They were part of a strong, athletic class that were instrumental in the first conference win in eight years and the best league record (4-6) since 2011.
