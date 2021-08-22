Drunk Uncle Stunts’ Bold, BOLD 2021 Oregon Football Predictions

And lo, my friends, here we are, not only less than fourteen days from the official start of the 2021 Oregon Ducks Football Season, but we’re also on the cusp of yet another glorious edition of the true ‘Murican National Pastime— predicting college football games. And what a spectacle it shall be! If the Coronavirus pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that You People have become even more neurotic and opinionated in the intervening months, which should make for lots of pissing and moaning thoughtful and lively debate!