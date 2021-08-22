Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How much do kittens sleep? What you need to know

pawtracks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKittens are lively, playful, and full of energy — for about an hour. Then, they sleep, and they can seem to sleep all day long. If you think your kitten is sleeping more than he’s awake, you’d be right — kittens need lots of sleep when they’re quite young. But just how much sleep is enough, and how do you make sure your kitten is getting in enough naps? When you understand how sleep needs change as kittens age, you can keep an eye on your kitten’s sleep habits and even create an environment that helps him catch some z’s when needed so he’s well-rested and ready to play again.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#What You Need#Cat#Toys#Need To Know
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petsanimalfair.com

10 Ways You Can Tell Your Dog Loves You!

Dogs are called man’s best friend for a reason — there’s nothing as sweet or as satisfying as the unconditional love of a four-legged friend. It’s pretty much impossible to keep the smile off your face when you have a pup around, but even though we know how much we love our furry friends, many of us wonder if our dogs actually love us just as much.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

6 Things You Can Do To Become A Better Cat Parent

You might consider cats to be low maintenance pets, but that doesn't give you an excuse to get complacent. Here's a checklist of things to do right now to make yourself a better cat parent. The post 6 Things You Can Do To Become A Better Cat Parent appeared first on CatTime.
Petspawtracks.com

Why do cats hate water? The reason may surprise you

If you’ve ever tried to bathe your cat or watched him come racing back into the house when the rain started, then you’ve seen just how much he hates water. Cats and water rarely mix well, and if your cat is tolerant of puddles and rain, then you have a pretty rare kitty. For most cats, water is a thing to be dreaded and avoided, but there are actually many reasons behind that behavior. Your cat’s aversion to water is caused by a combination of instinct, physical reactions, and experiences. So, why do cats hate water? The answers can help you better understand your cat’s behavior.
Petsnbc16.com

5 common signs you need to cut your pet's nails

Cutting your pet's nails is likely one of your most dreaded chores, with all the squirming, whining, and fear of hurting your beloved animal. No matter how much you want to avoid the chore, it needs to be done to maintain your pet's health and comfort. Nails that are too long can put your pet at risk of infection, splayed or deformed paws, poor traction, and tendon damage.
Petswheatonanimalhospital.com

FIV/FeLV in Cats: What You Should Know

We hear a lot about feline leukemia (FeLV) and wonder if it’s safe for infected cats to be around human babies and other household pets. The truth is that feline leukemia affects cats, not other animals or people. The same is true of feline immunodeficiency (FIV). There is no evidence that humans or other pets can be infected. It is possible, however, for an infected cat to transmit the disease to other cats.
Animalsthesprucepets.com

How Long Do Hamsters Sleep?

The hamster is a very popular caged pet and is often the first pet a child has, but how does a hamster's sleep cycle impact pet owners? Additionally, how do you know if a hamster's sleep cycle is normal to begin with? Knowing the answers to these questions can help you decide if a hamster is the right pet for you as well as how to monitor your hamster's health and environment based on its sleep cycle.
Animalspawtracks.com

Why you shouldn’t leave your beagle alone too often

If your family is looking for a happy-go-lucky, intelligent dog that is good with kids and loves to cuddle, a beagle might be your best choice. Besides being recognized as the seventh-most-popular breed in America by the American Kennel Club in 2020, the beagle has inspired many fictional characters, such as Snoopy and Mr. Peabody. Many celebrities, including former President Lyndon B. Johnson, crooner Barry Manilow, and race car driver Helio Castroneves, are aficionados of the breed.
Home & Gardensouthfloridareporter.com

Don’t Lose Sleep: How to Tell If You Need a New Mattress

Mattresses are one of the most frequently used items in our homes. We use it every day, but somehow, we are not giving much thought to it. However, when a mattress reaches its limit, like say 7 or 10 years, you’ll start to notice some unpleasant things. For most homeowners...
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

If You See One Mouse, How Many Do You Have?

Q: While my family and I were on vacation, our living room security camera caught a mouse scurrying over the couch. Now I’m wondering if you see one mouse, how many do you have?. A: If a homeowner spots one mouse in their house, likely, there are at least a...
Posted by
Gin Lee

Why do cats sleep so much throughout the day?

Why do cats sleep so much? Cat sleeping sounding.Virginia Watkins. If you are a cat owner, then chances are you have wondered why your house cat seems to sleep so much. Honestly, there is no real answer to this question (none that I could find). Cats sleep when they want, and for however long that they want. Of course, often they are only catnapping and not fully sound asleep.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Most kittens see owners ‘as parents’ finds study

Kittens display an attachment style similar to human babies and they see their human owners as parents, a new study suggests. Researchers from Oregon State University say the majority of kittens studied had a ‘secure attachment style’, which meant they experienced a “reduced stress response” when their owners returned after leaving them in a room during the experiment. Published in the Current Biology journal, the study analysed the behaviour of a group of kittens aged four to eight months that spent two minutes with their caretaker. The caretaker would then leave the kitten on its own for two minutes, then...
Petspawtracks.com

What you need to know about immunizations for puppies

Few things are more exciting than welcoming a cuddly puppy to your home. Once your new pup is home, it’s up to you to ensure she gets the best food, an ample amount of exercise, and plenty of love. Proper care for your newest member of the family also includes immunizations for puppies. We’ll go over the dog vaccinations list, explain why each immunization is needed, and tell you when your puppy needs each immunization.
PetsFox11online.com

How to know if it's appropriate to shave your pet in the summer

A fresh haircut always feels good in the summer, with the fresh air cooling you down and the extra weight lifted off your head. That's for humans, anyway. Animals shed much more than humans, which begs the question: Should you cut your pet's hair when the weather gets hotter?. You...
Animalspawtracks.com

Are black cats unlucky? What you need to know

Maybe it’s their mysterious nature. Or perhaps it’s the intimidating way they hiss and arch their back when provoked. One thing is for certain: Black cats have a reputation shrouded in intrigue and innuendo. But is it warranted?. If you’ve ever purposely gone the other way just to make sure...
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know Episode 202

NEW ORLEANS — The COVID-19 crisis made 2020 a year many would like to forget. But, with cases on the rise, 2021 looks like it is stuck on repeat: festivals canceled, a mask mandate back in effect, hospitals warning that beds are filling up. There are still many questions. WGNO...
PetsPosted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Can Your Dog Have Seasonal Allergies? Yep, And It’s Bad This Year

We have yet to have a weekend camping this year where there hasn't been some sort of incident take place. We had our dog with who is a large Shepsky mix (German Shephard and Husky), and she was doing a lot of scratching. We were in a new place for her at my uncle's farm in central Minnesota. She was enjoying running around freely in the grass and outdoors but within a few hours she started to scratch and gnaw on her legs and body.
PetsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Does Your Cat Love You? Here's What the Science Says

This post originally appeared on Salon by Matthew Rozsa. Cat owners may find it preposterous that scientists even question whether cats truly love their humans. Those who have felt their cat affectionately rub against their leg, or looked into its understanding eyes, know the solace and comfort that felines can bring. Yet cats are as motivated by food and shelter as many humans, and there is an evolutionary advantage to them feigning interest in their masters in exchange for such things. Modern science allows us to peer into animals' brains, yet to truly know the answer to such a question would require asking animals to verbalize their feelings directly—and except for a few rare instances, animals cannot speak human languages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy