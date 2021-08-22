How much do kittens sleep? What you need to know

Kittens are lively, playful, and full of energy — for about an hour. Then, they sleep, and they can seem to sleep all day long. If you think your kitten is sleeping more than he’s awake, you’d be right — kittens need lots of sleep when they’re quite young. But just how much sleep is enough, and how do you make sure your kitten is getting in enough naps? When you understand how sleep needs change as kittens age, you can keep an eye on your kitten’s sleep habits and even create an environment that helps him catch some z’s when needed so he’s well-rested and ready to play again.