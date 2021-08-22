About Last Season: Andrei Svechnikov Performance Review and Grade

Scoring: 15 goals, 27 assists, 42 points in 55 games. Advanced numbers: 54.70 CF%, 54.15 SCF%, 59.02 GF%, 55.37 xG%. Andrei Svechnikov will be the first one to tell you he had what he would consider a down year in 2020-21 for the Carolina Hurricanes. Svechnikov is his own worst critic when it comes to his performance but the criticism may be slightly warranted. Going in to his third season in the NHL many thought there was a good chance he would lead the Canes in goals scored and take that next step to becoming a full-time first line guy. He did not.