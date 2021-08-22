$25 Cat Wellness Center Is an At-Home Affordable Spa That Your Cat Will Love

It’s inevitable: Your beloved velvet sofa (or vintage Eames chair or custom-upholstered ottoman) scarred with scratches from your even more beloved cat—or is it? We went on a very important mission to find out how to keep cats from scratching furniture, and there are, in fact, ways to prevent the all-too-common nightmare. We tapped Sarah Wooten, a doctor of veterinary medicine and the veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance, to learn why felines feel the need to tear up our stuff to begin with, as well as two of our favorite design-loving cat moms—Elena Lohse of This House 5000 and Mallory Fletchall of Reserve Home—for their tried-and-true tricks for keeping their cats’ claws far away from their favorite pieces.