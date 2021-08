(Got Stormy wins the G1 Fourstardave at Saratoga / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Two years after securing a triumph in the Grade 1, $500,000 Fourstardave in record-setting fashion, MyRacehorse Stable and Spendthrift Farm’s Got Stormy bested males again in the 2021 edition, displaying stalking tactics and making a menacing stretch rally to capture the prestigious one mile event for 3-year-olds and up over the inner turf at Saratoga Race Course.