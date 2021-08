Don Everly, the oldest of the two Everly Brothers, has died. The New York Times reported that the 84-year-old singer died at his home in Nashville on August 21. Don's younger brother Phil Everly died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were one of the most successful rock 'n' roll acts from the 1950s, and the duo influenced popular music for decades. The New York Times reported the brother duo "rivaled Elvis Presley" for airplay during that time. According to the outlet, the Everly Brothers averaged "one single in the pop Top 10 every four months from 1957 to 1961."