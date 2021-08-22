Beautiful Studio Apartment Home - Logan Circle. Close to Metro. Available Now! - 459 M St NW, Apartment #B is located in the Logan Circle - Shaw neighborhood in the city of Washington, DC. No more long walks to the METRO! Metro Bus Stop less than 2 minutes from property. Nearby schools include Sunrise Academy, Walker Jones R.H. Terrell EC and Immaculate Conception School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway and B & M Food Store. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Busboys and Poets and A Baked Joint. Nearby restaurants include Sweetgreen, I Eat What I Want! Hospitality and Chipotle. 459 M St NW is near Strayer University, Trinity University and NJ and O St Parks. There are good bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 459 M St NW is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare. This address can also be written as 459 M Street Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20001.