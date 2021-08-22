Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

459 M St NW

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Studio Apartment Home - Logan Circle. Close to Metro. Available Now! - 459 M St NW, Apartment #B is located in the Logan Circle - Shaw neighborhood in the city of Washington, DC. No more long walks to the METRO! Metro Bus Stop less than 2 minutes from property. Nearby schools include Sunrise Academy, Walker Jones R.H. Terrell EC and Immaculate Conception School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway and B & M Food Store. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Busboys and Poets and A Baked Joint. Nearby restaurants include Sweetgreen, I Eat What I Want! Hospitality and Chipotle. 459 M St NW is near Strayer University, Trinity University and NJ and O St Parks. There are good bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 459 M St NW is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare. This address can also be written as 459 M Street Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20001.

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Trinity University#Busboys And Poets#Sunrise Academy#Safeway#B M Food Store#Chipotle#St Nw#Strayer University#Nj#Capital Bikeshare#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 1

Community Policy