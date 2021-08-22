Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

Tracking Henri: Major Parkways In Westchester County Flood As Rivers Overflow

By Ali Bauman
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ntu4b_0bZVRNvi00

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Flooding became a major problem in Westchester County on Sunday as Henri passed Long Island Sound.

Rain started to pick up Sunday evening, resulting in flooding on several parkways parallel to rivers.

Parts of the Bronx River Parkway flooded in Mount Vernon, and it was so bad in White Plains, one vehicle got stuck with water rising up to the windows. No one was inside, and CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported it looked like they got what they could from the trunk and left.

The Bronx River Parkway was closed northbound and southbound from the Westchester County Center in White Plains to the Sprain split in Yonkers.

Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts

The Saw Mill was closed northbound and southbound between Manville Road in Pleasantville and Route 119 in Elmsford.

There were also reports of ponding on the Hutchinson Parkway, and parts of the Taconic Parkway had to shut down. But even after water drained, large pieces of debris remained.

Watch Lisa Rozner’s report

In Mamaroneck, water rose above the back bumper of a parked car and a basketball court was totally submerged.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, Columbus Park by the Mamaroneck River looked like it was sinking, and Jefferson Avenue on the park’s perimeter was partially blocked off because of the quick-rising water.

While some residents rushed to move their cars to higher ground, the cars left behind by 8 p.m. had to stay there until the water receded.

“They closed our street, and we had to start moving our cars, and we just came back, walking five blocks that way because we had to move all four of our cars,” Mamaroneck resident Maritza Villanueva said.

“By my house, it has been flooded in two areas, in two sections … Boats came in. It got a little crazy,” Mamaroneck’s Sebastian Zamora said. “They were prepared to rescue anyone in case the flood was there.”

LISTEN: Westchester County Executive George Latimer On Henri Damage

The county’s emergency operations center has been activated and officials are urging people to stay off the roads, especially ones that are flooded.

“We’ve had hurricanes where we get heavy water, then we’re worried about the amount of flooding that we have, particularly at high tide, that makes it impossible for that water to drain out to the Long Island Sound or, in some cases, out to the Hudson River, and then it backs up and we have flooding issues,” said County Executive George Latimer . “So no matter what the direction of the storm is or what the impacts are, there will be things that we will have to deal with as a county government.”

Two-person crews in Rye were cleaning out storm drains as water slowly flooded side roads and built up throughout the municipality’s main roads.

Still, 287 had a steady stream of cars.

PHOTOS : Henri Impacts Tri-State Area

Early in the afternoon, curious residents came out to the Long Island Sound shore to see the waves.

“I was down here yesterday with the water. It was very roiled, very rough water, way different color, way dark color, whereas this is glossy, pearly, really calm,” Rye resident Doree Leonard said. “If heavy rain comes back again, could be much more trouble.”

Last year, some Westchester County residents were without power for multiple days after Tropical Storm Isaias, and they’re worried that could happen again in the aftermath of Henri.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Rye, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Traffic
City
Yonkers, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Bronx, NY
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Rye, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Pleasantville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Bronx River Parkway#Hudson River#County Executive#Columbus Park#Extreme Weather#Cbs2#The Saw Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Public Meetings On Congestion Pricing Plan Begin In September

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public meetings on New York City’s congestion pricing plan will begin in September. The MTA, along with the state and city transportation departments, announced they will hold 13 virtual meetings between Sept. 23 and Oct. 13. They will target 28 counties in the Tri-State Area to educate commuters about congestion pricing and allow them to voice their opinions. Each meeting will focus on a different part of the Tri-State Area. The meetings will take place at the following dates and times: Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.: Manhattan Central...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Sinkhole Opens Up In Brooklyn Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sinkhole is slowing things down in Brooklyn. The hole opened up nearly in the middle of President Street in Carroll Gardens. Department of Environmental Protection officials responded to get a look and make repairs. There’s no word on what caused it.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hundreds Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday. The rally came just two days after the city announced a new rule requiring all school staff to be vaccinated with no option for testing. Now, the city’s largest police union is threatening to sue if the mandate expands to officers. With signs in hand, more than 1,000 people protested mandatory vaccinations outside City Hall Park on Wednesday. Among them were city employees, MTA train operators and parents. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate Issued For Workers At New York State Department Of Health-Licensed Facilities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emergency order now requires workers at facilities licensed by the New York State Department of Health to be vaccinated or face possible termination. The order applies to people who work at hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, adult care facilities, certified home health agencies, hospices, long-term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, licensed home care service agencies and limited licensed home care service agencies. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Requirements call for nursing home and hospital personnel to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 27. Personnel at additional covered entities must receive their first dose by Oct. 7.
Jericho, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Jericho Schools First On Long Island To Welcome Students Back

JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some students on Long Island started the new school year Thursday. Jericho schools are the first of 124 districts in Nassau and Suffolk to welcome students back, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Students got off the bus with a spring in their step and a mask on their face. They’re mandatory for everyone indoors. “I think it’s fine. We need to stay safe, but I’m really looking forward to them coming off,” said 12-year-old Gavin Karol. The schools are providing all 3,200 students in the district with in-person classes five days a week.  About 80% of the district’s teachers are vaccinated. “We...
Yonkers, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Animals Found Living In Inhumane Conditions At Yonkers Pet Store

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A popular animal store in Yonkers has been permanently shut down after an investigation revealed serious animal abuse. Rabbits, chickens, ducks and roosters were all found living in inhumane conditions at the Pet World on South Broadway. The joint investigation was led by the SPCA of Westchester Humane Law Enforcement Unit and Yonkers Police. Pet World also had its operating licenses revoked.
Posted by
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces New COVID Safety Protocols For Public School Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just about two weeks until New York City students return to classrooms, the mayor and schools chancellor outlined new COVID protocols. Getting more people vaccinated is central to the plan. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas attended a vaccination block party in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn at Bethenny Baptist Church, where there was music, games and food. The fun is meant to get people there. The goal is to have them go inside the church and get a COVID shot, especially students. At the church, in between the cha cha slide and bouncy house, VIP Star Network CEO Johonniuss Chemweno made his pitch...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Voices Support For School Mask Mandate, Calling It ‘An Important Step’; On Long Island, Some Parents Push Back

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting students back in classrooms is a top priority. She’s calling for a mask mandate for both public and private schools, and she wants teachers to face vaccine rules, as well. “We have to, first of all, have mandatory masks, which is something that is not universally popular, but I think it’s an important step toward getting safety in schools,” she told CBS This Morning. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Wants Kids 12+ To Be ‘Superheroes’ And Get Vaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new push to get New York Department of Education staff and students vaccinated as the Delta variant surges. Lighting up a Times Square billboard is a new Marvel comic, “Avengers: We Are Resilient,” which was unveiled Wednesday surrounded by superheroes, from Spider-Man to Captain America, who are actually real life heroes — our health care workers. “These doctors, nurses and personnel were right there, fighting this virus from the beginning,” said Dr. Ramon Tallaj, founder of SOMOS Community Care. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, this campaign with Marvel Entertainment and SOMOS Community Care targets teens 12 and...
Albany, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In just her second day on the job, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported. New York state is now saying 55,395 people have died of COVID-19. That is based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. That is up from roughly 43,400 reported by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his last day in office. The new total comes after reports about the Cuomo administration’s use of a much stricter definition of COVID-19 deaths than other states. Watch Marcia Kramer’s report — As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul...
Posted by
CBS New York

Henri Damage: Murphy Says Authorities Will ‘Do Whatever It Is We Need To Do’ To Get N.J. Residents Back On Their Feet

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took a look Monday at the damage from Henri in hard-hit neighborhoods in Middlesex County. Heavy rains caused flooding and damage to cars and homes in New Jersey, where more than 100 people had to be rescued in one location. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, a day after Mobile 2 captured harrowing scenes along Railroad Avenue in Jamesburg of totaled cars and stranded residents, a flooded grocery store is still pumping water from its basement. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS A few doors down at 4 Boys Ice Cream, Peter Becker and...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Houses Of Worship In New York City To Host Mobile Vaccination Sites For ‘Weekend Of Faith’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is making another push to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19. Houses or worship all over the city are participating in the city’s Weekend of Faith, which starts Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said mobile vaccination sites will be posted at more than 50 houses of worship this weekend. Backpacks and school supplies will be given out, along with more information about the COVID vaccine. “Houses of worship working together with our ‘Vax to School’ campaign, reaching young people in their congregation,” de Blasio said. “Count on the Catholic family in the five boroughs… I will encourage, enthusiastically, our people to get the vaccine,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan. According to stats from the CDC, the vaccination rate for 12 to 17-year-old New Yorkers is 9% higher than the national average, de Blasio added.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Back-To-School Scramble Heats Up In NYC With Parents Waiting In Line For Hours To Buy Uniforms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students are getting ready to go back to school, and parents are scrambling to buy uniforms after a year and a half of remote or blended learning. School uniform store Flynn O’Hara is just about the hottest spot in town these days. The line Tuesday wrapped down and around the block with up to a six-hour wait. “I’m hungry. I’m tired,” said Monica Perez, of the Bronx. “I just wish it could go faster,” one child said. On a 90-degree day, it was downright dangerous. “There’s someone who passed out on the line, too,” parent Diamond Jackson told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. The store...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Stray Bullet Shooting Outside Penn Station Raises Concerns About Safety As Commuters Return To Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of the man they say is responsible for a stray bullet shooting outside Penn Station. (credit: NYPD) The suspect is seen on video with a red backpack. The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue. Police say the suspect got into an argument over food with a man inside Penn Station and fired a shot at him once they got outside. He missed, however, hitting another man in the leg. A taxi dispatcher says he saw the victim fall to the ground. “So I went over and asked him ‘Are you alright...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman Raped In Rideshare Car On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a terrifying incident, police said Monday a woman was raped in a rideshare vehicle on Staten Island. The 22-year-old woman told police she ordered the car around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and, after driving a few blocks, the driver pulled over, locked the doors and raped her. He then forced her out of the car and drove off, according to police. It happened on Forest Avenue in Silver Lake, near Silver Lake Park. It was not immediately clear if the woman got into the car she ordered or a different one.
Hempstead, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Sacred Artifacts Stolen From Synagogue On Long Island: ‘Very Sentimental To Every Single Jew’

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Religious artifacts were stolen from a synagogue on Long Island, and officials believe they may have been thrown in the ocean. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, the items were not only extremely costly, but meaningful to the community. Despite the dreary weather, lifeguards who normally keep an eye out for swimmers were looking for the stolen artifacts Monday at Lido Beach. They searched along the shoreline both on foot and in vehicles. “These are something that are very, very sentimental to every single Jew,” Chabad of the Beaches Rabbi Eli Goodman told DeAngelis. Rabbi Goodman said he went...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

De Blasio: New York City Teachers, Staff Need To Be Vaccinated For School Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a major announcement Monday, just three weeks before the first day of school in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated vaccinations for all school teachers and staff. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with parents about the decision. Just about everyone Perez spoke to – moms, dads, kids, grandparents – all agree that this measure is a step in the right direction. “I think that they suffered for a year and a half not being to be in school, and whatever we can do to get them back and keep them safe is really important to me,” said mother...
AgriculturePosted by
CBS New York

South Haven Man Collects, Assembles Historic Farming Equipment To Preserve Long Island’s Legacy In Agriculture

SOUTH HAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Farming has become a cultural passion for an 88-year-old Long Island man. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, he’s an example of living Long Island farming history. “It’s amazing what he’s accomplished,” said Nancy Bush, whose husband is a harvester of history. Farming is in Ron Bush’s genes. A hundred years ago, his grandfather in Holtsville, followed by an uncle in East Hampton, owned dairy farms with hundreds of cows producing thousands of quarts of milk a day. Ron started doing farm chores. “I started about three years old,” he said. Since his college days at Cornell, Ron has been collecting and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy