Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

309 Yoakum Pkwy #204

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Unit in the Watergate at Landmark - This unit has been remodeled newer appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Both bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile and new vanities. All utilities included, this is a bargain inside the beltway. Move in fees required. No pets.

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmark This#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Retailarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4926 Matapeakes Bounty Drive

Open House Saturday 2-4pm and Sunday 1-3pm. Light-filled Fairwood townhome with two-car garage and spacious rear deck is the quiet retreat you deserve, while still being within walking distance to restaurants, grocery and shops. Featuring three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, this 2,086 sq. ft. three-level home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen with kitchenette and walls of windows, and a lower-level great room with its own half bath. Head upstairs and enjoy bedroom level washer/dryer, a comfortable owners suite and bathroom with large walk-in closet, and two roomy bedrooms. An easy commute if you need to hit the road and just minutes to the beltway and Rt. 50, the Fairwood community showcases parks, a swimming pool, community center, trails, playgrounds, retail and restaurants. Welcome home! Offered at $459,000.
Norwalk, CTScribe

208 Flax Hill Rd

Free Heat & Hot Water! 1st Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in great complex! Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Sliders to Patio. Reserved Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 1. 1. 1750.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Charles Overlook Lane

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)
House Rentpopville.com

Today’s Rental for the price for a 2 bed

This rental is located at 911 Maryland Avenue, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,875 / 2br – IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 911 MD AVE. NE, UNIT B….. (Capitol Hill) Roomy and stylish two bedroom unit convenient to Union Station shopping, H Street nightlife/entertainment, and METRO. Beautiful wood floors, CAC, open plan...
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

228 F St NE

Stunning 4 bedroom row home, a block from Union Station! - This incredible and spacious 4 bedroom rowhome is perfect for you! Within a 5 minute walk to Union Station, not to mention a walking score of 94, it is a perfect DC house! A quick redline ride away from GW Law School and it is walking distance to Georgetown Law School!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1703 Q STREET NW

Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Lower Level Unit In Victorian-Style Townhome In Fantastic Dupont Location - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Lower Level Unit In Victorian-Style Townhome In Fantastic Dupont Location * You Cannot Beat The Location * Approximately 1,000 Square Feet * Home Features Exposed Brick, Built-In’s, Gas Cooking, Updated Bathroom With Beautiful Tile Work * Minutes To Kalorama, Adams Morgan, Foggy Bottom, Dupont Metro Station, White House, Shops And Restaurants *
Rockville, MDthemunchonline.com

1422 Fallsmead Way

Large 4 BR 2.5 BA in sought after Fallsmead Community - Large 4 BR 2.5 BA in sought after Fallsmead Community. This Dutch Colonial is freshly painted and features a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors, formal living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with gas stove and a powder room off the kitchen. The upper level features 4 bedroom and 2 baths with an oversize master bedroom. The lower level has a recreation room with new tile flooring and the utility area with washer/dryer and HVAC system. Attached 2 car garage, fenced rear yard with concrete patio. Close to shopping, Wooten HS, park & recreation center with pool/tennis and moments to I/270 and I/495.
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

403 E. Luray Avenue

Del Ray - 1 bedroom 1 block to Braddock Road Metro - Del Ray - One bedroom garden apartment 1 block to Braddock Road Metro. Hardwood floors, AC, on-site laundry. We allow cats but not dogs. All utilities included. For more information or to arrange to see this apartment, call Nolbis at 703 928-1701.
Hanover, MDthemunchonline.com

7625 Fairbanks Court

3 Bedroom Townhome in Hanover ~ Rear Deck and Fenced Yard! - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in Hanover boasts a remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar as well as wood laminate floor throughout the main level. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished basement offers additional living space plus a full bath. Additional features include a rear deck and privacy fenced yard! Conveniently located close to Rt. 100 and Arundel Mills Mall.
Arbutus, MDthemunchonline.com

908 Palladi Dr

Three Bedroom Townhome w/ Fenced Yard ~ Arbutus - Three bedroom townhome in Arbutus boasts a finished basement with bonus flush and full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level offers three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining as well as a galley kitchen that leads to a fenced yard with parking pad for ultimate convenience!
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3328 Glenmore Drive

This picture perfect updated residence on a huge corner lot is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Falls Church near EVERYTHING! This charming 4 bedroom, 3 full bath residence sits on a premium corner .34 acre lot and is nestled on a quiet tree lined street. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-breakfast bar, cherry cabinets, quartz counter top and back splash, large farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal light filled living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Traditional floor plan with gleaming luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 luxury full baths on entry level. Finished upper level includes 2 additional rooms with carpet. Fully finished walk-out lower level with spacious recreation area, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, microwave and separate laundry room! Breathtaking huge front and fenced backyard with shed and patio-perfect for barbecues and entertaining. Minutes to I395, I495, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, metro bus, markets, shops, restaurants, banks, schools, library and more!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

4569 MacArthur Blvd NW

FOXHALL VILLAGE 2BR RECENTLY-BUILT APARTMENT - You'll love coming home to this upscale apartment in the serene Foxhall Village neighborhood in DC Take comfort in its recent, craft construction. The apartment features 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom, open kitchen, all within walking distance to Georgetown University Hospital. Numerous restaurants, bike trails,...
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1409 15th ST NW

4 Bedroom in Logan Circle - Come see this 4 bedroom apartment in the heart of Logan Circle. Steps away from Whole Foods and so much more!! Incredible location for 14th Street! Unit features ceramic tiles in the kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, dishwasher, central air condition/heat, and pre-wired for cable! Washer/dryer room accessible from the unit (shared with one other apartment). PET FRIENDLY!! Shared rooftop on building. Please note #25 in inquiry.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1713 Montello Ave. NE

Newly renovated! One Bedroom Apartment for rent in Trinidad near Gallaudet U. NE Washington - Newly renovated, one-bedroom apartment for rent at 1713 Montello Ave. NE Apt. #A. Second floor. Rent is $1,275.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,275.00. Resident pays for gas, and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. No pets, please.
Esmont, VADaily Progress

4 Bedroom Home in Esmont - $549,900

Custom built home designed with state of the art energy saving and efficient systems situated on 3+ rolling open & wooded acres located 15 minutes to Wegmans/5th St. Station and 10 min. to Dr. Ho's & wineries. Geothermal heating-cooling, radiant floor, passive solar, six inch walls with blown in cellulose all make this home inexpensive to keep comfortable in the winter and summer months. This home features the use of non-toxic materials as well as locally made kitchen cabinets. Great attention to detail including copper roofing, hardwood decks and a hexagonal main great room that encompasses the kitchen, living and dining room with 14 foot vaulted ceiling and operable skylights. The terrace level is walkout and very light & bright. This is a wonderful home with a 1st floor master filled with natural light and perfect for entertaining. A private, county setting yet close to all things Charlottesville has to offer.
Washington, DCthemunchonline.com

1656-58 Park Road NW

Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath in Mt Pleasant!!! - Top Floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with in unit washer and dryer located at 1656 Park Road NW Washington, DC. This location puts you in the center of it all, including 2 Blocks to Target, Best Buy, a host of shops and eateries, extremely close proximity to the Rock Creek Park, walking distance to Columbia Heights Metro and convenient travel arteries.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

7808 Trevino Ln

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 4 Bed TH w/ Bonus Room near Dunn Loring Metro! with Parking! - Renters Warehouse presents this fresh, bright and spacious 4Bd Townhome located in the sought-after neighborhood of Pinewood Green just minutes from 495, 66, and Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro! Home features brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, white Shaker cabinets, recessed lighting! Separate dining area and a spacious living area with walkout to large deck, Main floor powder room. Upper level features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Master Bedroom, and Full Bath with tub/shower combo. Lower level features a bonus room, half bath & rec room/family room, and laundry area with front loading washer/dryer! 1 Assigned parking space. Pets welcome! Application Fee: $60/person. Don’t wait!, this home won’t last! Available Now! Please call Renters Warehouse at (571) 297-2775 or email at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1233 N. Courthouse Road

Huge 1 Bedroom with Den Garden Apartment 3 Blocks to Courthouse Metro - Well maintained, huge one bedroom with den apartment in an historically significant Art Deco building. 3 blocks to the Courthouse Metro. Hardwood floors, off-street parking. Cats allowed, no dogs. All utilities included. 6 month leases. No Dogs...
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

1125 Light St

Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Federal Hill - Steps from Cross St Market! - Top Floor 1 bedroom apartment just steps away from Cross St Market, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of Federal Hill! Bright open living area with wood flooring leads to a well-equipped eat-in kitchen offering generous cabinet space. Full bath boasts updated fixtures with soaking tub/shower combination while the comfortable bedroom features an ample closet and wall-to-wall carpeting. Onsite laundry for added convenience.
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

1103 Sargeant Street

- Recently renovated nice, 2 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home, original hardwood flooring, brand-new carpet, dishwasher, stove and fridge,Central heat, Washer and Dryer, backyard. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 1103 Sargeant Street. 2. 1. 1200. Check Availability. Location. 1103 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1200.

Comments / 0

Community Policy