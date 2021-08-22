13537 Hayworth Dr.

A spacious three bedroom, two and one half bath townhouse located in the much desired Potomac Glen community of Montgomery County. - Enter the townhouse into a small foyer with coat closet and half bath. Three steps lead you up into the living area. Living room (16x15) with hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen (17x15) comes well equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with great cabinet and counter space. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads out onto a large deck. Stairs off of kitchen lead to up to the bedrooms. Master bedroom (16x14) has a full bath with shower only. Two additional bedrooms (12x10) (10x9) share a hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (17x15), laundry room with washer/dryer stack unit along with access to the one car garage. Sliding glass doors in the family room lead out to a small yard.