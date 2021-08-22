Cancel
Real Estate

11800 Old Georgetown Road, #1109

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCondo at White Flint Station - This ground level luxury North Bethesda Condo @ White Flint Station has it all! Walk-out patio, 1 garage parking space, close to Shopping & food, WALK TO METRO, Harris Teeter & convenient to Rt 355, 270 & 495, Community gathering rooms, exercise rooms and swimming pools! Courtyard entrance too.

