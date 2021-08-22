228 F St NE

WELCOME TO WALNUT HILL!! PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION BY REPUTABLE SMITH BUILDERS - Can't find what you are looking for out there? Why not consider building? We have MANY Floor Plans to Choose From or you can Bring Your Own!! Choose a Great Room with Open Atmosphere to the Kitchen & Dining Areas. Master Suite with Luxurious Master Bath and Walk-In Closet. Split Plan with Master on One Side and 2 More Bedrooms and 1 More Full Bath on the other side. PLUS a 2 Car Attached Garage!! Living Room highlighted by Vaulted Ceilings, and Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout! Gourmet Kitchen with Island includes Trendy Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances! Beautiful White Trim Package with Raised 6 Panel Doors (Oak also available). Laundry Room Features Washer & Dryer with Fiberglass Laundry Tub! Spacious Backyard with Final Grade & Seed. Still time to Pick your own Color scheme!! Craftsman 2x6 Construction with House Wrap. R21 Insulation on Walls, and R49 in the Ceilings/Attic!! Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding too! Vinyl Thermal Pane Low E Windows & Patio Door! Deck also Included!! Concrete Driveway, Concrete Stoop & Sidewalk to Drive! Furnace is 90% Efficient as well as Hot Water Heater! Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout! Deck Included! Architectural 30 Year Shingled Roof along with Aluminum Soffit & Fascia and Aluminum Gutters & Downspouts!! Electronic Garage Door Opener! One Year Builder Warranty also included! Plus we have other Lots to choose from!! Contact the Listing Agent for Details! Too many inclusions to list!! See attached Spec Sheet. You can't beat this deal!! Why buy old when you can have EVERYTHING NEW NEW NEW!!! You won't have to do anything to your home for years to come, so pack your bags!! Approximately 5 Months from Contract Signing to Occupancy and Maybe Sooner!