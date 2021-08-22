Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Another Section of Rochester’s North Broadway Closes Monday

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ongoing North Broadway reconstruction project will have an even larger impact on traffic starting on Monday. The Rochester Public Works Department says the entire roadway will be closed from the Zumbro River Bridge at Silver Lake all the way south to Civic Center Drive. The roadway is expected to remain closed to through traffic until late November. At the same time, The 7th Street intersection with North Broadway will be opened to east-west traffic detouring traffic.

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Silver Lake, MN
Rochester, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#East West Traffic#East Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester’s Thursdays Downtown Cancelled Today 08/26/21

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) announced this morning today's Thursdays Downtown has been cancelled due to the threat of severe inclement weather. The RDA's Katie Adelman, director of Content and Communications, said,. In consultation with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

City of Rochester Temporarily Closed Local Beach for Your Safety

JUST ANNOUNCED: bacteria levels at Cascade Lake Beach in Rochester, Minnesota are at elevated levels and the lake has been closed for your safety. According to a press release that was just released by the Parks & Recreation Department with the City of Rochester, water samples were recently taken at Cascade Lake and due to an elevation of E. Coli, the lake has been closed. You can read the statement below:
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Downtown Alliance Implementing New COVID Recommendations For Thursdays Downtown

The Centers for Disease Control recently updated its COVID-19 recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who are attending large outdoor events. Based on that update, and new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Rochester Downtown Alliance has issued new COVID-19 recommendations for the remaining three Thursdays Downtown events and the final Movies in the Park.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

8 Best Spots for a Delicious Brunch in Rochester

Brunch is the best! It's one of the most popular dining-out times, especially on the weekends. I decided to take a look at our good friend Yelp and see what brunch spots around Rochester, Minnesota are the most highly rated. There are many amazing brunch spots around town, these are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy