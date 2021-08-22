Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

1703 Q STREET NW

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Lower Level Unit In Victorian-Style Townhome In Fantastic Dupont Location - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Lower Level Unit In Victorian-Style Townhome In Fantastic Dupont Location * You Cannot Beat The Location * Approximately 1,000 Square Feet * Home Features Exposed Brick, Built-In’s, Gas Cooking, Updated Bathroom With Beautiful Tile Work * Minutes To Kalorama, Adams Morgan, Foggy Bottom, Dupont Metro Station, White House, Shops And Restaurants *

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cooking#Foggy Bottom#Shops And Restaurants#Bay Management Group#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Related
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1730 Arlington Boulevard Unit 509

Studio in Rosslyn with all utilities and parking included - Immaculate! All utilities included! Walk score 79. Located on Arlington Blvd between Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro. Bright and spacious modern urban living. Updated kitchen with ss appliances - gas stove, granite counters and tile floors; renovated bathroom & hardwood floors. Lots of closet space plus extra-storage, parking space, bike room, exercise room and roof deck.
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

3305 ELMORE DR.

RARE COLONIAL RENTAL AT BEVERLY HILLS! - Well taken care of home with newer siding, windows, roof. Wood floors. Garage, Screened Porch, Patrio. Beautiful neighborhood and great location near Delray & Shirlington!. Pets are case by case with $500 deposit. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 3305 ELMORE...
Rockville, MDthemunchonline.com

404 Park Rd.

Very spacious 4 BR plus den, 4 FB house. Walk to Rockville Metro and town center - Spacious 4-bedroom plus separate den, 4-bathroom contemporary, with parquet hardwood floors on main level and one-car garage. Main floor has large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and both a breakfast nook and a...
Columbia, MDthemunchonline.com

10536 Cross Fox Lane Unit D-1

Cute 1 Bedroom Condo with Sunroom Balcony in Columbia! - Cute 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo with Sunroom in Columbia! This well-maintained 3rd-floor condo features a spacious living room with built-in shelving and decorative-use brick fireplace, separate dining room and a fully equipped kitchen with 4 burner gas stove and dishwasher. An enclosed den/sunroom would make a great second living space or office and the large bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full bath with tiled floors and tiled shower enclosure. Tenants will have access to an additional storage unit on the 2nd floor along with onsite laundry facilities!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

2904 Nelson Pl, SE

Newly Remodelled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Pets Welcome! - Newly Remodelled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Pets Welcome!. No Stairs!!! This unit is on the first floor of a 4 unit building. All of the floors have just been refinished and the entire apartment has been painted. All new kitchen appliances! There are separate areas for dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer in unit.
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

403 E. Luray Avenue

Del Ray - 1 bedroom 1 block to Braddock Road Metro - Del Ray - One bedroom garden apartment 1 block to Braddock Road Metro. Hardwood floors, AC, on-site laundry. We allow cats but not dogs. All utilities included. For more information or to arrange to see this apartment, call Nolbis at 703 928-1701.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1947 Arlington Ridge Rd.

All brick rambler located in the Top of Arlington Ridge "Millionaire Row". 3bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms + study/sitting room - Wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout. Huge kitchen walks out to a beautiful stone patio surrounded by lush trees and landscaping, very private/fenced-in backyard. Parking available in the paved-circular driveway. One of a kind home!
Riverdale Park, MDthemunchonline.com

5703 Crestwood Place

2020 Built Rambler in Crestwood Place - New construction in 2020 as shown in photos. Location, location & location. Near UM College Park, I-495 entrance, even future Riverdale Park-Kenilworth Station of Purple Line. Custom home with the spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 9 foot ceilings through out 1st floor and Basement. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, all SS appliances, custom cabinets, eating area, and extended center island. Comcast Security System Included. Open concept through kitchen to spacy combo of living and dining area. Master bedroom at main level with walk-in closet, dual vanity and separate bathtub with shower. Sunny and Bright Basement with 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom at this level. 1-car garage with 2 car driveway. End of the street. Back to Park Land. Large open area at the lower level, good as family room, studio, entertainment center or investment suite. Walk-up basement, laundry with sink, another 2 bedrooms share with one full bath of dual entrance. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW. Send inquiry at 202-850-0665.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

4300 Columbia Pike

Large Two Bedroom Garden Apartment on Columbia Pike near George Mason Drive - Large two bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment on Columbia Pike near George Mason Drive. Directly across the street from a brand new Harris Teeter grocery store. Central air, dishwashers, hardwood floors, off-street parking. Most utilities included, tenant pays electric. We allow cats but not dogs. To see this apartment call Nolbis at 703 928-1701.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

4515 Willard Avenue 2016S

Light Filled & Freshly Painted Rental Available! - Wall to wall windows fill this one-bedroom apartment with light and give you access to breathtaking sunsets over the Virginia skyline! Freshly painted with stainless steal appliances, you can move right in! The dual entry kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space as well as a pantry. The bathroom has a pocket door separating your sink and vanity from the tub/shower. Storage is plentiful in this unit as there is a coat closet at the entrance, and the bedroom has a linen closet as well as a large walk-in closet!
Bethesda, MDthemunchonline.com

3503 East West Highway

Renovated Classic 4/3.5 Chevy Chase Rambler - Dignified rambler with garage and great outdoor living space - ideally located just 5 miles from Embassy Row. Lower level features separate entrance and full suite with bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. Main level features vaulted ceilings, sunny living room w/fireplace, hardwood floors updated appliances in kitchen and separate dining room. Large master bedroom with en-suite walk-in shower and good closet space. One car garage and large driveway allows for plenty of off street parking. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the rear yard with huge sweeping rear deck or hide out inside the private, enclosed sun room. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, NW Washington and Embassy Row.
Hanover, MDthemunchonline.com

7625 Fairbanks Court

3 Bedroom Townhome in Hanover ~ Rear Deck and Fenced Yard! - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in Hanover boasts a remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar as well as wood laminate floor throughout the main level. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished basement offers additional living space plus a full bath. Additional features include a rear deck and privacy fenced yard! Conveniently located close to Rt. 100 and Arundel Mills Mall.
Washington, DCthemunchonline.com

1656-58 Park Road NW

Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath in Mt Pleasant!!! - Top Floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with in unit washer and dryer located at 1656 Park Road NW Washington, DC. This location puts you in the center of it all, including 2 Blocks to Target, Best Buy, a host of shops and eateries, extremely close proximity to the Rock Creek Park, walking distance to Columbia Heights Metro and convenient travel arteries.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

3601 Wisconsin Ave. NW Apt. #701

GREAT CORNER VIEWS! Wood floor Condo in Perfect DC Location Overlooking McLean Gardens - Enter this bright Cleveland Park unit and note the huge and plentiful windows and sweeping green views from this corner condo with dual sunlight exposures, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Parquet floors complement the wall-length windows;...
Potomac, VAthemunchonline.com

3600 S. Glebe Road #303W

Beautiful light-filled studio overlooking the Potomac river. One garage parking space INCLUDED! - Beautiful contemporary studio overlooking Potomac river. Unit will be painted. Garage Space #P2-102 & Storage Bin #F17. Adjacent to Potomac Yard Shopping Center, bike path & Harris Teeter grocery store in the building. Amenities include fitness center, 7th floor owners' lounge, pool, theatre room and club room. No pets allowed! Prof. Property Managed. Pay your rent online and submit any work orders online! $300 move-in fee, $100 refundable elevator fee. New carpet and paint being done now!!
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

922 I Street Southeast, Washington DC, DC, 20003

*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom shared home in Capitol Hill. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iqrmjf9U75K. About This Home. This home is spacious yet charming, boasting sunlit shuttered...
Rockville, MDthemunchonline.com

1422 Fallsmead Way

Large 4 BR 2.5 BA in sought after Fallsmead Community - Large 4 BR 2.5 BA in sought after Fallsmead Community. This Dutch Colonial is freshly painted and features a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors, formal living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with gas stove and a powder room off the kitchen. The upper level features 4 bedroom and 2 baths with an oversize master bedroom. The lower level has a recreation room with new tile flooring and the utility area with washer/dryer and HVAC system. Attached 2 car garage, fenced rear yard with concrete patio. Close to shopping, Wooten HS, park & recreation center with pool/tennis and moments to I/270 and I/495.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1713 Montello Ave. NE

Newly renovated! One Bedroom Apartment for rent in Trinidad near Gallaudet U. NE Washington - Newly renovated, one-bedroom apartment for rent at 1713 Montello Ave. NE Apt. #A. Second floor. Rent is $1,275.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,275.00. Resident pays for gas, and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. No pets, please.
Arbutus, MDthemunchonline.com

908 Palladi Dr

Three Bedroom Townhome w/ Fenced Yard ~ Arbutus - Three bedroom townhome in Arbutus boasts a finished basement with bonus flush and full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level offers three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining as well as a galley kitchen that leads to a fenced yard with parking pad for ultimate convenience!

Comments / 0

Community Policy