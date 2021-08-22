1702 9th ST NW

Spectacular Ranch Home in Forest Hill Terrace! A stunning updated floor plan awaits, in this 3 BR, 1 BA, 1,456 sq ft, hardwood floors, gas fireplace & gorgeous kitchen. Tons of updates have been made including stone gas fireplace, renovated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet & pads, water heater, gutter guards & decorative molding. This property exudes curb-appeal, showcasing an incredible exterior of lush landscaping & darling brick front stoop. Welcome inside to a charming family room w/hardwood flooring & stunning floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace with wood mantle. Kitchen is a dream featuring granite countertops, stylish painted cabinets w/modern hardware, new gas cooktop, tile backsplash & SS appliances. Adjacent dining area offers a cozy feel with added barn door leading to utility room. Office/BR 3 includes upgraded decorative chair rail and wainscoting. Additional two spacious bedrooms share a gorgeous bathroom with oversized vanity, tile flooring & tub/shower combo. Outdoor space provides surrounding privacy fence & spacious patio for the ultimate outdoor entertaining experience. Tons of storage can be found in above attic space as well as detached shed.
