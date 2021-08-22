1702 9th ST NW

Owner Occupied. 2 Hour notice is required. Photos coming soon. Come see this well kept home that boast original hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. This home still has the original charm of the coveted Petworth row home. The original windows have been replace. The basement has been recently renovated, in addition to a newly installed hot water heater in 2018 and dishwasher in 2020. Just add your personal touch to make this home your own. Off street parking makes parking a breeze in a city environment. It's just an eight minute walk to the Fort Totten Metro for easy commuting. As is clause is required. Seller may need 30 day rent back.