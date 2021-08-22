Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1702 9th ST NW

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2br - 1500ft² - 2BR+loft, Row House, Great Location! (Shaw) - Charming 1,500 sq. ft. top floor 2BR + Loft located in 1900's brick row house in Shaw. This row house boasts four units total. ½ block to Shaw Metro station and close to the new O Street Market project featuring residential, hotel and lots of new retail. 1702 9th Street, NW. m.

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Loft#St Nw#Row House#Shaw Metro#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1219 W 46th St, Richmond City, VA 23225

Spectacular Ranch Home in Forest Hill Terrace! A stunning updated floor plan awaits, in this 3 BR, 1 BA, 1,456 sq ft, hardwood floors, gas fireplace & gorgeous kitchen. Tons of updates have been made including stone gas fireplace, renovated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet & pads, water heater, gutter guards & decorative molding. This property exudes curb-appeal, showcasing an incredible exterior of lush landscaping & darling brick front stoop. Welcome inside to a charming family room w/hardwood flooring & stunning floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace with wood mantle. Kitchen is a dream featuring granite countertops, stylish painted cabinets w/modern hardware, new gas cooktop, tile backsplash & SS appliances. Adjacent dining area offers a cozy feel with added barn door leading to utility room. Office/BR 3 includes upgraded decorative chair rail and wainscoting. Additional two spacious bedrooms share a gorgeous bathroom with oversized vanity, tile flooring & tub/shower combo. Outdoor space provides surrounding privacy fence & spacious patio for the ultimate outdoor entertaining experience. Tons of storage can be found in above attic space as well as detached shed.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

2211 40th Street, NW

$1600 / 1br - Spacious One Bedroom Glover Park Apt with Parking, Central Air, and W/D (2211 40th Street, NW # 1/Glover Park) - Spacious One bedroom One bathroom apartment in a professionally managed garden style building in sought after Glover Park. This is that rare Glover Park apartment that has it all - Central Air, Parking, and a Washer/Dryer in the unit! The apartment also has hardwood floors, a small office area, good closet space, and a small garden area off the back of the apartment that is perfect for a grill. Easy walk to several bus lines and the restaurants of Glover Park.
Columbia, MDthemunchonline.com

10536 Cross Fox Lane Unit D-1

Cute 1 Bedroom Condo with Sunroom Balcony in Columbia! - Cute 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo with Sunroom in Columbia! This well-maintained 3rd-floor condo features a spacious living room with built-in shelving and decorative-use brick fireplace, separate dining room and a fully equipped kitchen with 4 burner gas stove and dishwasher. An enclosed den/sunroom would make a great second living space or office and the large bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full bath with tiled floors and tiled shower enclosure. Tenants will have access to an additional storage unit on the 2nd floor along with onsite laundry facilities!
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

1428 N. 12th Street

Unique 1 Bedroom Apartment - Walk to Rosslyn! - Walk to Rosslyn Metro. Unique apartment with patio and direct access to back yard. CAC, new kitchen, DW, hardwood floors, beautiful paneled living area. No Dogs Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 1428 N. 12th Street #1. 1.
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

403 E. Luray Avenue

Del Ray - 1 bedroom 1 block to Braddock Road Metro - Del Ray - One bedroom garden apartment 1 block to Braddock Road Metro. Hardwood floors, AC, on-site laundry. We allow cats but not dogs. All utilities included. For more information or to arrange to see this apartment, call Nolbis at 703 928-1701.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

4515 Willard Avenue 2016S

Light Filled & Freshly Painted Rental Available! - Wall to wall windows fill this one-bedroom apartment with light and give you access to breathtaking sunsets over the Virginia skyline! Freshly painted with stainless steal appliances, you can move right in! The dual entry kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space as well as a pantry. The bathroom has a pocket door separating your sink and vanity from the tub/shower. Storage is plentiful in this unit as there is a coat closet at the entrance, and the bedroom has a linen closet as well as a large walk-in closet!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1409 15th ST NW

4 Bedroom in Logan Circle - Come see this 4 bedroom apartment in the heart of Logan Circle. Steps away from Whole Foods and so much more!! Incredible location for 14th Street! Unit features ceramic tiles in the kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, dishwasher, central air condition/heat, and pre-wired for cable! Washer/dryer room accessible from the unit (shared with one other apartment). PET FRIENDLY!! Shared rooftop on building. Please note #25 in inquiry.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

3601 Wisconsin Ave. NW Apt. #701

GREAT CORNER VIEWS! Wood floor Condo in Perfect DC Location Overlooking McLean Gardens - Enter this bright Cleveland Park unit and note the huge and plentiful windows and sweeping green views from this corner condo with dual sunlight exposures, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Parquet floors complement the wall-length windows;...
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

1125 Light St

Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Federal Hill - Steps from Cross St Market! - Top Floor 1 bedroom apartment just steps away from Cross St Market, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of Federal Hill! Bright open living area with wood flooring leads to a well-equipped eat-in kitchen offering generous cabinet space. Full bath boasts updated fixtures with soaking tub/shower combination while the comfortable bedroom features an ample closet and wall-to-wall carpeting. Onsite laundry for added convenience.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1713 Montello Ave. NE

Newly renovated! One Bedroom Apartment for rent in Trinidad near Gallaudet U. NE Washington - Newly renovated, one-bedroom apartment for rent at 1713 Montello Ave. NE Apt. #A. Second floor. Rent is $1,275.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,275.00. Resident pays for gas, and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. No pets, please.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

4569 MacArthur Blvd NW

FOXHALL VILLAGE 2BR RECENTLY-BUILT APARTMENT - You'll love coming home to this upscale apartment in the serene Foxhall Village neighborhood in DC Take comfort in its recent, craft construction. The apartment features 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom, open kitchen, all within walking distance to Georgetown University Hospital. Numerous restaurants, bike trails,...
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

228 F St NE

Stunning 4 bedroom row home, a block from Union Station! - This incredible and spacious 4 bedroom rowhome is perfect for you! Within a 5 minute walk to Union Station, not to mention a walking score of 94, it is a perfect DC house! A quick redline ride away from GW Law School and it is walking distance to Georgetown Law School!
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

11800 Old Georgetown Road, #1109

Condo at White Flint Station - This ground level luxury North Bethesda Condo @ White Flint Station has it all! Walk-out patio, 1 garage parking space, close to Shopping & food, WALK TO METRO, Harris Teeter & convenient to Rt 355, 270 & 495, Community gathering rooms, exercise rooms and swimming pools! Courtyard entrance too.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1757 Q St. NW Apt. #B

A one bedroom, one bath apartment located just a short walk from the DuPont Circle METRO within the DuPont Row Condominium community - Enter the apartment through a private entrance from a small patio. Living room/dining room combo (15x15) includes parquet floors and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes fully equipped with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal and has lots of cabinet space. Bedroom (15x15) is located at the back of the apartment and also has parquet floors along with lots of closet space. Full bath located in hallway outside of bedroom. Washer/dryer stack unit found in hall closet.
Washington, DCarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5212 Kansas Avenue NW

City living at its finest. This house is comfortable and ready for you to stamp it with your unique personality. Quick commute to downtown Washington, DC, and Maryland Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties. Accessible to bus routes and metro stations (Ft. Totten, Takoma Park and Petworth). SOLD AS-IS, Seller may not address any lender required repairs if any.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

68 Farragut Place NW

Owner Occupied. 2 Hour notice is required. Photos coming soon. Come see this well kept home that boast original hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. This home still has the original charm of the coveted Petworth row home. The original windows have been replace. The basement has been recently renovated, in addition to a newly installed hot water heater in 2018 and dishwasher in 2020. Just add your personal touch to make this home your own. Off street parking makes parking a breeze in a city environment. It's just an eight minute walk to the Fort Totten Metro for easy commuting. As is clause is required. Seller may need 30 day rent back.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1815 Riggs Place NW

Completely renovated studio unit. up to 2 months FREE rent! - Completely renovated unit near Dupont Circle. New cabinets, fixtures, bathroom and kitchen. It's a corner unit in a very central location. Great price and great location is waiting to be had. Apply at www.waldeco.com or contact 703.893.2147 or 240.750.5660...
Georgetown, MDthemunchonline.com

4426 Reservoir Road, NW

$3300 / 3br - 1225ft2 - Townhouse close to Georgetown (4426 Reservoir Rd NW) - This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse features wood floors throughout, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, large rear patio, off street parking and is close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, restaurants & shops. Tenant...
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

3305 ELMORE DR.

RARE COLONIAL RENTAL AT BEVERLY HILLS! - Well taken care of home with newer siding, windows, roof. Wood floors. Garage, Screened Porch, Patrio. Beautiful neighborhood and great location near Delray & Shirlington!. Pets are case by case with $500 deposit. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 3305 ELMORE...
Riverdale Park, MDthemunchonline.com

5703 Crestwood Place

2020 Built Rambler in Crestwood Place - New construction in 2020 as shown in photos. Location, location & location. Near UM College Park, I-495 entrance, even future Riverdale Park-Kenilworth Station of Purple Line. Custom home with the spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 9 foot ceilings through out 1st floor and Basement. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, all SS appliances, custom cabinets, eating area, and extended center island. Comcast Security System Included. Open concept through kitchen to spacy combo of living and dining area. Master bedroom at main level with walk-in closet, dual vanity and separate bathtub with shower. Sunny and Bright Basement with 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom at this level. 1-car garage with 2 car driveway. End of the street. Back to Park Land. Large open area at the lower level, good as family room, studio, entertainment center or investment suite. Walk-up basement, laundry with sink, another 2 bedrooms share with one full bath of dual entrance. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW. Send inquiry at 202-850-0665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy