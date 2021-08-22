Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charlotte Hornets: Blueprint for small-market success

By Evan Birchmore
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Milwaukee Bucks recently claiming their first NBA championship in 50 years, the conversation about small-market success has been reopened. In a season in which many pundits expected to see the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Finals, seeing the fourth-smallest television market in the league capture the title begs the question. How can the Charlotte Hornets replicate this success?

swarmandsting.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Zydrunas Ilgauskas
Person
Antawn Jamison
Person
Fred Vanvleet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Nba Finals#Forbes#The Atlanta Hawks#The Phoenix Suns#The Draft Examples#Memphis Grizzlies Success#The Utah Jazz#Thunder#Free Agency Examples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Pacers Trade Involves Jeremy Lamb To Charlotte

The last handful of years have not been too kind to the Indiana Pacers, as they have struggled to exceed any expectations placed on them. For five consecutive seasons up until last season, the Pacers made the playoffs, but lost in the first-round each of those five times. Last year, they did not even make the playoffs, so a lot is on the line for Indiana during the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Eastern Conference power rankings post-free agency

Charlotte Hornets, Scottie Lewis, Eastern Conference, National Basketball Association, Mason Plumlee, Wesley Iwundu, Malik Monk. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) With the conclusion of the NBA Draft and the bulk of free agency behind us, the Charlotte Hornets and the rest...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Charlotte Hornets core of guards is still as sharp as ever

Devonte’ Graham departed from Charlotte after receiving a four-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason. Graham will surely be missed, but the Hornets did not waste any time in filling out their guard rotations. They added James Bouknight and Scottie Lewis through the 2021 NBA Draft. In free...
NBANBA

Charlotte Hornets Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

August 13, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced their four game 2021-22 preseason schedule, highlighted by two home matchups at Spectrum Center vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 7) and the Dallas Mavericks (Oct. 13). The Hornets will open the preseason on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on...
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Could LiAngelo Ball actually make the 15-man roster?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: LiAngelo Ball #8 of the Charlotte Hornets passes the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Hornets 80-70. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

5 takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets Summer League so far

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled thus far in Summer League. They are 0-3 through their first three games, although their last game vs the Spurs was nothing short of a classic. Despite this team-level disappointment, there have been some good things to take away from it. As individuals, some of...
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: How the offseason altered Charlotte’s timeline

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: General manager Mitch Kupchak of the Charlotte Hornets looks on against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on February 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: Evaluating Terry Rozier’s extension

It’s only been two years since the Charlotte Hornets decided to move on from their star player and face of the franchise Kemba Walker. The man that had to step into his shoes has filled in admirably on the court and just got his reward for doing so. Wednesday morning...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The million-dollar wrinkle written into Terry Rozier’s $96.3 million max contract with the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets star Terry Rozier just made a huge splash this summer by signing a huge $97 million contract extension that has an intriguing fine print. The 27-year-old is slated to receive upwards of $20 million per year guaranteed but in his final year, there’s a slight stipulation that could potentially deprive Rozier of his last $1.5 million in the contract.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: Best defensive lineups James Borrego should use next season

Throughout the off-season, the Charlotte Hornets have been rumored to have wanted to upgrade their rim protection and perimeter defense. The Hornets have been linked to multiple defensive-oriented centers such as Richaun Holmes and Myles Turner, but struck out on both of them. The Hornets also lack true lockdown defenders on the perimeter but added a quality defender this offseason in Kelly Oubre Jr. Other perimeter players that were added to the roster are James Bouknight, Ish Smith, Wesley Iwundu, Scottie Lewis, and Arnoldas Kulbolka, who are both on two-way deals.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Things James Borrego should work on with each drafted player right away

James Bouknight, Charlotte Hornets (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The Charlotte Hornets drafted a multitude of players with upside this offseason. Through the draft, they added two players to their frontcourt, a backcourt player, and a wing. Kai Jones and JT Thor are two young bigs with tons of upside and similar skillsets that the Hornets didn’t have last year at the center position. Both bigs can play the power forward and the center position, which will bring some added versatility to the frontcourt. In the backcourt, the Hornets drafted James Bouknight and added Scottie Lewis on the wing.
NBAPosted by
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Observations: Gelo shots, Kai Jones' dunks, James Bouknight’s confidence

Fresh off the finale of his initial foray into NBA Las Vegas Summer League action, LiAngelo Ball could finally take a step back and reflect on it all. Ball didn’t start in any of the Charlotte Hornets’ five games, including their 99-74 defeat to Chicago at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night. Yet, he was one of the headliners at the league’s annual summer showcase, drawing in large crowds who cheered his every move and chanted for him when he wasn’t in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy