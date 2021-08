CORVALLIS – At a position that is as deep as it’s been at Oregon State in several years, one of the team’s smallest receivers is making a big impression. Tyjon Lindsey, a four-star high school recruit who transferred from Nebraska in 2018, has been a fringe performer for the Beavers the past two years. But the 5-foot-9, 173-pound Lindsey appears ready for a sizable role in 2021 based on his performance during the Beavers’ preseason camp this August.