Real Madrid Transfers: Will PSG break an unwritten rule by keeping Kylian Mbappe?

By Kevin Parvizi
Cover picture for the articleAs Real Madrid fans begin to resign themselves to the fact that Kylian Mbappe will not be coming in the summer 2021 transfer window, they are also realizing that PSG are creating a league of their own. This summer, PSG have signed a handful of the best players in the world, including Lionel Messi on a free transfer. FFP is a mild inconvenience, rather than a rule protecting competitive balance in the Champions League, to PSG, and by keeping Mbappe after signing Messi, the club will have flouted this admittedly weak safeguard.

