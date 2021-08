On Sunday, August 22, 2021, the Cleveland Browns are home in Cleveland to battle the New York Giants in their second preseason game. This match will be similar to the previous matchup in Jacksonville since Head Coach Kevin Stefanski stated that the Browns will not be playing their starters yet again. This is a smart move by Coach since it prevents injuries from our starters. Another reason this is good news to hear is that the Browns starting lineup has been performing well at practice.