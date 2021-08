RE-1 Valley School District is in need of bus drivers and it isn’t alone. Districts across the state and nation are struggling to find enough help. Due to a continued shortage in bus drivers, RE-1 contracted with Overland Trail Bus Lines, Inc. in 2017 to operate in-town bus routes. The district continues to use that service, however according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Shila Adolf late last week the bus line is only able to provide one driver at this time.