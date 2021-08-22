Seth Brown makes welcome U-turn back to Oakland A’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The fell to the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits. Nick Allgeyer cruised through the first two innings, allowing a walk and a single, facing one over the minimum. He was touched up for an RBI double from recently demoted Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero added another run on a groundout. A leadoff triple, a walk, an RBI sac fly, a single, a pop-out, and an RBI single and Allgeyer was pulled, failing to make it through five innings. Hobie Harris, Rafael Dolis, Travis Bergen, A.J. Cole, and Anthony Castro held the Red Sox to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.