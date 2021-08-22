Cancel
MLB

Seth Brown makes welcome U-turn back to Oakland A’s

By David Hill
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Brown has been one of the members of the Oakland A’s riding the highway between the majors and Las Vegas. With Mark Canha back from the Injured List, and Brown’s struggles, it was not a surprise when he was sent back to Triple-A on Friday. However, Brown never got...

whitecleatbeat.com

Mark Canha
Stephen Piscotty
Starling Marte
MLB
Sports
Baseball
Athletics Nation

A’s place Stephen Piscotty on IL, bring back Seth Brown

The Oakland A’s made a move in their outfield for the second straight day. The A’s placed right fielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day injured list Saturday morning, the team announced. The diagnosis is a sprained left wrist. This is the second time Piscotty has landed on the IL this...
numberfire.com

Seth Brown out of Oakland's Friday lineup against Giants

Oakland Athletics first baseman / outfielder Seth Brown is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Brown will head to Oakland's bench after Chad Pinder was chosen as Friday's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 156 batted balls this season, Brown has produced a 14.7% barrel rate...
Athletics Nation

A’s place Seth Brown on IL, call up Daulton Jefferies

The Oakland A’s announced Friday that they’ve placed outfielder Seth Brown on the injured list following a positive test for COVID-19. Going on the IL for this reason does not bring any specific time requirement. The length of Brown’s stint will be based on health factors that are not currently public. More details will follow if they become available.
Bleacher Report

Chris Sale Joins Sandy Koufax as Only MLB Pitchers to Ever Throw 3 Immaculate Innings

Move over, Sandy Koufax. You have immaculate company. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw what is known as an immaculate inning in the third frame of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. That occurs when the pitcher tallies three strikeouts on nine pitches in a single inning, and the southpaw did so by striking out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder.
audacy.com

Starling Marte is making history in Oakland

Former Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is making history in Oakland. In his first 15 games for the Athletics, Marte has 26 hits. According to the Elias Sports Bureau that matches “the most hits any player has had in his first 15 games with the team with the franchise moved west in 1968.”
FanSided

Oakland A’s could get Chad Pinder back within week

The Oakland A’s have been without one of their key pieces for most of this season. Chad Pinder has dealt with assorted injuries this season which have kept him from really getting on track. His most recent injury, a strained hamstring, has kept him on the sidelines since July 7th.
Chico Enterprise-Record

What Khris Davis needs to achieve to make his Oakland A’s return

Not long after signing a minor league deal, Khris Davis joined the Triple-A Las Vegas roster this week with a chance to crack the Oakland A’s big league roster sometime this season. For that to happen, Davis must show some of the consistent power he flashed in the 2016-2018 seasons.
FanSided

SF Giants top catching prospect Joey Bart activated off IL

The Sacramento River Cats, the SF Giants Triple-A affiliate, have activated catcher Joey Bart off of the injured list. Bart has not played in a game since August 6th while he recovered from a quad strain. This year, Bart has appeared in 50 games with the River Cats and is hitting .314/.379/.536 with 13 doubles and 10 home runs. He also has two hits in six at-bats from a pair of short MLB stints.
Audacy

MLB managers, coaches vote Lance Lynn as best AL pitcher over Gerrit Cole

Every year, Baseball America surveys managers, coaches and front office analysts to discover who has the best (perceived) tools in the game across a number of categories. Different pitches are listed in different categories, and the winners for each pitch in the American League don't come off as all that surprising.
FanSided

Khris Davis could power his way back to the Oakland A’s

The Oakland A’s decision to bring Khris Davis back made sense. He signed a minor league deal at the beginning of August, costing the A’s absolutely nothing as they looked to see if he had anything left in the tank. Even if he did not return to the majors, at least Davis was getting another look.
Yardbarker

August 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Merryweather with a clean inning, clean bill health?

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The fell to the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits. Nick Allgeyer cruised through the first two innings, allowing a walk and a single, facing one over the minimum. He was touched up for an RBI double from recently demoted Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero added another run on a groundout. A leadoff triple, a walk, an RBI sac fly, a single, a pop-out, and an RBI single and Allgeyer was pulled, failing to make it through five innings. Hobie Harris, Rafael Dolis, Travis Bergen, A.J. Cole, and Anthony Castro held the Red Sox to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.
masnsports.com

Hyde on Ellis, Mateo, Hays and ballpark arrival

The fifth spot in the Orioles rotation is unoccupied while manager Brandon Hyde sifts through the candidates. Chris Ellis could start again after completing three innings last night. Jorge López is serving in a relief role, but the assignment isn’t necessarily permanent for the remainder of the season. “I think...
azsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2: Captain Gilbert

Another Tyler Gilbert start you say? Sign me up! It would be foolish to expect another no hitter, but the D’backs would need the southpaw to get the team back on the right track to avoid a series sweep. However, through three innings he was even better than a no hitter. Dare I say, perfect? That’s right. Gilbert retired the first nine Pittsburgh Pirates he faced in order needing only twenty six pitches to do so.
tucsonpost.com

D-backs homer twice, avert sweep in Pittsburgh

Pavin Smith and Carson Kelly homered Wednesday as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game series sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. David Peralta added three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who had lost four of five. Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert went five innings, allowing two runs...
fishstripes.com

WSH 3, MIA 4; Marlins walk off after Edward Cabrera’s quality debut

Wednesday at 7:11 PM, Edward Cabrera threw the first pitch of his Major League career for a called strike at 97 MPH. One year and 3 days after right hander Sixto Sánchez’s first career start, it was Cabrera’s turn to make his highly anticipated debut. Cabrera, ranked No. 30 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, had dominated minor league hitters in 61.1 IP. Had it not been for an arm injury in 2020, Cabrera more than likely would have debuted at a similar time as Sanchez. From an organizational standpoint, the hope is that these two can hold top spots in the Marlins rotation for years to come.

