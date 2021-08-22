Dungeons & Dragons Movie Wraps Filming
The Dungeons & Dragons movie has ended filming. Earlier this week, co-director John Francis Daley announced that they had wrapped filming on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie after several months of on-location and closed set shooting in the United Kingdom. Fans knew that production was coming to an end, as Daley's co-director and partner Jonathan Goldstein noted that they had finished filming scenes with Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page earlier this month. With production finished, the post-production work on the movie begins, with the team adding special effects and editing the movie ahead of its 2023 release date.comicbook.com
