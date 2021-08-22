Dungeons & Dragons Movie Wraps Filming

The release of some movies have been more impacted by the on-going pandemic than others, and Miguel Sapochnik's Finch is an excellent example. Originally titled BIOS, the sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks initially went into production all the way back in February 2019, and in the time since then it has repeatedly bounced from release date to release date – going from October 2, 2020 to April 16, 2021, to August 13, 2021, and to August 20, 2021 before being taken off the schedule completely. The feature some big news in the spring when it was announced that Universal Pictures had sold the film to AppleTV+, and while the release date was still left up in the air at the time, we now know when it is coming out, and have gotten our first look.