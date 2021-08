Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. There were no direct answers to the 49ers’ quarterback conundrum on Wednesday, and Kyle Shanahan certainly did his best to muddy the waters. Both he and Jimmy Garoppolo declined to comment on who the team’s starting quarterback will be, but also did so with grins, and Shanahan pointed to his statements which have said that Garoppolo was coming in as the starter and that not much has changed.