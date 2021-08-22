Cancel
WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.

