Where To Buy The Air Jordan 36 “First Light”
A departure from the Chicago Bulls-appropriate colorways that’ve historically covered debut pairs of the newest Air Jordan models, the upcoming sneakers are a vision into the future by the designers at Team Jumpman. Dissecting and interpreting the word “light,” the crew behind the newest silhouette approached the jacquard leno-weave upper and Zoom Air-cushioning by thinking of what the five-letter muse can mean for athletes and the sport of basketball. The Eclipse Plate from the Air Jordan 35 makes an appearance on the shoe, pairing with a Zoom Air Strobel to deliver comfort and responsiveness. The multi-directional traction pattern underfoot rounds out the proposition, delivering a conduit through which to experience the innovation packed into the Jordan 36.sneakernews.com
