Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, AL

Run Baby Run 2021 5K

By Lee Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9vPh_0bZVOmh800

Saturday, August 28, 2021

6:30 pm

Event by Run Baby Run 2021 Held at: Choccolocco Park Tickets: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Oxford/RunBabyRun2018 Public Event As Alabama’s first Baby Friendly Hospital, RMC OB Services will be hosting our 8th annual 5k. We will have a well marked course with minimal turns and absolutely no traffic!! This is a stroller friendly course so bring the whole family!! Onsite registration will begin at 5:30pm on August 28th. To guarantee you get a t shirt make sure to register by August 13th. Feel free to email with any questions
shelleyparris1@gmail.com Awards : Trophies will be awarded to top 3 males and top 3 females as well as top 3 in the following categories: stroller or wagon, baby wearing and pregnant mom. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 males and top 3 females in each of the following age groups for the 5k: 9 and under, 10-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 – 59, over 60.

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqBFv_0bZVOmh800

Comments / 0

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

764
Followers
287
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Friendly Hospital#Rmc Ob Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Related
Oxford, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

City of Oxford Table Tennis Tournament

Saturday, August 28, 2021 9:00 am Location: Friendship Community Center – 2930 Friendship Rd, Oxford AL 36203 Event by Alabama Table Tennis Public  · Anyone on or off Facebook City of Oxford will be hosting a table tennis tournament on August 28th at Friendship Community Center – 2930 Friendship Rd, Oxford AL 36203. If you are interested in […]
Oxford, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Pro Rodeo

August 27th and 28th, 2021 Gates Open at 5:30 pm Show starts at 7:30 pm Event by Broken Arrow Rodeo Productions LLC Held at Choccolocco Park  Public Event Alright Oxford you asked for it we coming in HOT!!Next Friday and Saturday night come on out to your Oxford Pro Rodeo Presented by Greenway CDJRF & AgPro Co.   […]
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Fourth Friday! | Chopped Edition!

Friday, August 27, 2021 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Event by  The City of Anniston, Alabamaand Main Street Anniston Held on: Noble St in Anniston, AL Duration: 3 hr Public Event The heat is on against some of Anniston’s favorite restaurants as they compete to be Main Street Anniston’s #CHOPPED Champion!Local celebrity judges include: Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles. […]
Piedmont, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Benefit Ride for Randi

Saturday, August 21, 2021 Registration at noon Event by Twisted Brotherhood RC Alabama, Lee Burge and 2 others 1475 Hwy 278, Piedmont, AL 36272 Public Event We will have Hotdogs & Hamburger & chip & grilled chicken ,beans & rice for a donations . $20 for bike ride $5 per passenger  For more information please contact the organizers. […]
Posted by
Calhoun County Journal

Hogwarts Back to School Celebration

Friday, August 20, 2021 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Duration: 2 hr Public Event For kids of all ages. Try out for Quidditch, visit the Herbology greenhouse, attend a hands-on Potions class, adopt a Pygmy Puff and more! For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local […]
Jacksonville, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Back to School Breakfast

Saturday, August 14, 2021 9:00 – 10:00 am Event by Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] (500 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL) Duration: 1 hr Public Event Celebrate the new school year at Chick-fil-A! Each kid will receive a gift while supplies last. For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.
Posted by
Calhoun County Journal

14th Anniversary Party / Fallen Brother Run

August 13-15, 2021 6: pm – 2:00 am Event by Wingmen MC, Calhoun County Duration: 1 day Public Event Live Music, Free Food, Door Prizes, and Fun     For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

NEAYA Football Camp Registration Form

Camp will be run by JSU Alumni coaches *** In order to be guaranteed a t shirt please ensure you fully complete this form before August 12, 2021. Cost: $35 (Includes shirt if registered before Aug 12, 2021) *There will be no extra shirts at camp* / *Price will be higher for 2X and larger […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy