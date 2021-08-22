Run Baby Run 2021 5K
Saturday, August 28, 2021
6:30 pmEvent by Run Baby Run 2021 Held at: Choccolocco Park Tickets: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Oxford/RunBabyRun2018 Public Event As Alabama’s first Baby Friendly Hospital, RMC OB Services will be hosting our 8th annual 5k. We will have a well marked course with minimal turns and absolutely no traffic!! This is a stroller friendly course so bring the whole family!! Onsite registration will begin at 5:30pm on August 28th. To guarantee you get a t shirt make sure to register by August 13th. Feel free to email with any questions shelleyparris1@gmail.com Awards : Trophies will be awarded to top 3 males and top 3 females as well as top 3 in the following categories: stroller or wagon, baby wearing and pregnant mom. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 males and top 3 females in each of the following age groups for the 5k: 9 and under, 10-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 – 59, over 60.
For more information please contact the organizers.
