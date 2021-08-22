Cancel
A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour new films with major stars from Hugh Jackman to Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters this weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. But it wasn’t enough to beat out Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy,” which topped the charts for the second weekend running.

TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Why Disney’s ‘Free Guy’ Will Be on HBO Before It’s On Disney Plus

When Disney announced during its quarterly earnings call in May that “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would be the studio’s first exclusive theatrical releases (with a shortened, 45-day window) during the COVID pandemic, CEO Bob Chapek said it was based on “recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.” But on Thursday, during the company’s most recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts, Chapek confirmed Disney actually has no choice but to release “Free Guy” in theaters exclusively. The film, starring Ryan Reynolds as a background video game character, is also part of the longstanding output...
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on Why ‘Free Guy' Isn't Premiering on Disney+ and How Ryan Reynolds Adds Jokes in Post-Production

With the fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to director Shawn Levy about making the action comedy from 20th Century Studios. As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Free Guy 2 Approved by Disney

Free Guy is undoubtedly a huge hit, taking the world by storm on its opening weekend. Now it looks like we can look forward to more of Guy in the future. Ryan Reynolds has just confirmed that Disney wants to work on a sequel. There's a good reason why people...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Free Guy Tops The Box Office With Stronger Than Expected Debut

Nobody was predicting any other outcome except Free Guy comfortably topping the box office this weekend, so the fact it snatched first place away from The Suicide Squad after a solitary week is hardly a surprise. However, with most projections tracking for a debut somewhere around the $20-25 million range, by the standards of the pandemic era it has to be viewed as a win that Shawn Levy’s blockbuster scored a $28 million bow.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'The Suicide Squad' tops NAmerica box office with a tepid total

With Covid-19 fears again depressing North American moviegoing, new Warner Bros./DC superhero film "The Suicide Squad" led the weekend box office but took in only $26.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday. The movie, dubbed a pseudo-sequel to 2016's major hit "Suicide Squad," again featured A-listers Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, but two big names from the earlier version -- Will Smith and Jared Leto -- sat this one out. The film's simultaneous release on HBO Max further hurt its box-office totals. Hollywood has been struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. "This is an unforgiving market," David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. Last week's box office leader, Disney's family-friendly adventure film "Jungle Cruise," slipped to second spot, taking in $15.8 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, less than half its week-earlier total. The film, which puts a modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.
MoviesCollider

'The Suicide Squad' Crosses $118 Million at Global Box Office

The Suicide Squad has finally shot past $100 million at the global box office, generating $17 million this weekend in 70 international markets for a total of $118.1 million. The R-rated superhero romp finds itself against the Ryan Reynolds-led video game flick Free Guy in its second weekend in theaters.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' floats to $90M global opening weekend, over $30M from streaming

Disney's Jungle Cruise has floated to the top of the box office this weekend with a $90 million global debut. The film earned a better-than-expected $34.2 million in its domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally. Meanwhile, consumers who chose to pay $29.99 to watch the film through Disney+'s Premier Access accounted for over $30 million of the film's total proceeds.
Video GamesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Headed to $26 Million Opening Weekend

Free Guy is tracking for a big weekend at the box office with projections currently hovering around $26 million. Deadline reports that Disney’s latest release stands a good chance of beating the modest targets for the Fox film. In the realm of being a new property, this has to be seen as a massive win for the Ryan Reynolds film. This isn’t The Avengers or a remake of a beloved 90s animation movie. Director Shawn Levy has been vocally boosting the project and all of that chatter seems to have paid off. Also of note might be the social media presence the film has. (A lot of people rolled their eyes at word that influencers and streamers would be in Free Guy, but it appears that might have been a smart decision.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Fans After Free Guy Tops The Box Office

Disney aren’t having the easiest time at the moment when it comes to navigating the choppy waters of the theatrical industry, with several of the studio’s recent marquee releases experiencing vastly different fortunes in terms of both personnel and audience reactions. Black Widow smashed pandemic-era records and is closing in...
MoviesCNN

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over 'Black Widow' Disney+ release

New York (CNN Business) — One of Marvel's biggest stars is suing Disney. Actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday that alleges Disney breached her contract by releasing the highly anticipated superhero film "Black Widow" on its streaming service, Disney+. The film was released...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Opens to Lowly $26.5M as Moviegoers Stay Home Amid Delta Variant

The box office recovery took another hit as Warner Bros. and DC’s critical darling The Suicide Squad opened to a less-than-expected $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters amid challenges posed by the Delta variant and a hybrid theatrical-home launch. The movie could claim one victory: it scored the top North American opening of the pandemic-era for an R-rated title. Overseas — where COVID-19 is likewise on the rise in a number of territories — The Suicide Squad collected a muted $35 million from 71 markets for a foreign tally of $45.7 million and global take of $72.2 million. James Gunn directed the...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Heads for Formidable $25M-Plus Opening

Director Shawn Levy’s new action-comedy Free Guy — starring Ryan Reynolds — is coming in well ahead of expectations at the domestic box office, where the recovery has been otherwise hampered by the delta variant. Free Guy grossed an estimated $10.5 million on Friday from 4,165 theaters for a projected weekend of $25 million-plus for 20th Century and Disney, which are giving the movie an exclusive theatrical release. Heading into the weekend, box office analysts were targeting a debut in the high-teens to $20 million range. Instead, Free Guy — which hopes to launch a family friendly, PG-13 franchise — may come...
Moviespurewow.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals There Is Already a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel in the Works

It's been a good week for Ryan Reynolds. ﻿The Proposal ﻿star just saw the release of his latest movie, ﻿Free Guy﻿, on August 13, and in the first two days alone, the movie collected over fifty million dollars at the box office. Meanwhile, the sci fi comedy has received positive reviews from critics and it currently holds an 82 percent"fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that says, “Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.”
Moviesxfire.com

Disney CEO defends release strategy amidst Black Widow controversy

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's controversial lawsuit continues to send ripples in the entertainment industry, and the legal battle appears to have only just begun. But in a recent earnings call with Disney investors, the CEO of the company himself attempted to downplay the situation, citing the industry giant’s generous compensation and the difficulties created by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

